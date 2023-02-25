Erik Ten Hag adopts Sir Alex Ferguson trait ahead of Man Utd v Newcastle in EFL Cup final: Opinion

Manchester United have threatened at times to return to the glory days since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure but it’s now under Erik Ten Hag where they really seem on the right track.

They had trophies under Jose Mourinho and some strong performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but neither era at Old Trafford felt as though it was going to be sustainable enough to really deliver the consistent success that we saw under Ferguson at the club.

Of course, trying to emulate the great Scotsman is something that might never be achieved again by United but that is not to say that they cannot come close and still regularly achieve trophy wins, which is what Ten Hag is aiming to kick-start tomorrow.

The heavy defeat at Brentford earlier this season seems a long time ago now, with United competing on several fronts and aiming to win more than one trophy this campaign.

Ten Hag has started to imprint his style on the team and it is showing on the pitch, whilst he is beginning to have an impact off of it as well, clearly revelling in trying to take a leaf out of the Sir Alex Ferguson playbook when it comes to the psychological side of things.

Ahead of this weekend’s EFL Cup final with Newcastle, Ten Hag had this to say on the Magpies, as he delivered a message to tomorrow’s referee David Coote in the process:

“I think it’s a great team with a clear philosophy about how they [Newcastle] want to play the game,” Ten Hag said via the BBC. “The key word is intensity.

“They do really well. They’re an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to win.

“They try to annoy you. We have to make sure that we play our game and we focus on our game.

“For instance, referees want to play effective time. They have the lowest in the league and they are quite successful with it.

“So it’s up to us that we get speed in the game, but also we are then dependent on the refereeing as well.”

Leeds actually have lower in play time than Newcastle but that is not really the point Ten Hag is trying to make. His message here is more for Coote to keep a keen eye on the Magpies and a perceived tactic of time-wasting.

Few managers, if any, played this game better than Ferguson and though you would never say that officials are openly influenced by a manager’s comments, sub-consciously such words might just take hold a little.

Ten Hag knows tomorrow’s game is set to be a close one and so if there is any edge to be had he will try and get it, hence these comments going into the final.

It’s something Ferguson was the master at, and only serves to show Ten Hag appears every bit the apprentice at Old Trafford now.