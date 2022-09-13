Erik Pieters sends West Brom message as transfer confirmed

Erik Pieters has vowed to show that he belongs at West Brom after signing a one-year contract at The Hawthorns.

The 34-year-old was available on a free transfer after leaving Burnley in the summer and he has spent the past six weeks training with the Baggies as he tried to earn a deal.

And, he clearly impressed Bruce, as it was announced today that Pieters will link up with the squad for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the club’s media, it clearly meant a lot to the player, as he revealed his delight at getting a deal.

“It means to a lot to have signed here. Everyone knows I have been a free agent for a little while, so I have been working really hard at home to keep myself in shape.

“I now want to prove myself and show what I still have in me. It’s down to me to prove that I’m worthy of being signed here and that I still have what it takes to play at this level of football. I’m confident I can do that. From the first day I walked in the lads have been great with me and I’ve had a really good relationship with the manager. I feel really at home here.”

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

This is a good opportunity for Pieters to move to a club that wants to pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Clearly, he is determined to show his worth and his comments here are impressive and they will be appreciated by the support, whilst it gives an insight into the character that Albion are getting.

Now, it’s down to Pieters to push for a place in the XI and he will be determined to make his mark over the coming weeks and months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.