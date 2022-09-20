Erik Pieters makes West Brom transfer admission

West Bromwich Albion full-back Erik Pieters says it was a “no-brainer” for him to sign a deal at The Hawthorns following his departure from league rivals Burnley, speaking to the Express and Star.

The 34-year-old had been released by the Clarets following their relegation from the Premier League, making just 12 league appearances last term with Charlie Taylor also available as a left-back option.

And with Ian Maatsen and Vitinho both arriving at Turf Moor during the summer window, the Lancashire outfit have seemingly been vindicated in their decision not to renew the Dutchman’s deal despite the experience he has under his belt.

He was needed at Albion though, with the West Midlands club leaving themselves short of options in several positions despite enjoying a reasonably productive start to the summer window.

Because of this, they have been active in the free-agent market, with Martin Kelly arriving on deadline day, Tom Rogic coming in to bolster their midfield options and Pieters being recruited to challenge Conor Townsend for his starting spot on the left-hand side.

The former Burnley man had been training with Steve Bruce’s side for six weeks before signing on the dotted line – and when he was eventually offered a deal – he didn’t think twice about signing it.

He said: “I was really pleased they (Albion) let me train with them.

“It meant I stayed on top of my fitness. Of course I did a lot at home, so that helped, but as everyone knows it’s different training at home than with the other lads.

“I was really pleased and at one point they came and offered me a deal. It was a no-brainer for me to sign and be here for another year.”

The Verdict:

At 34, it was always likely that Pieters was going to drop down a level but he has joined a decent side on paper and will be hoping to make a valuable contribution to the Baggies’ cause.

At The Hawthorns, he probably has the ideal role as a player that isn’t expected to start every week but will have the opportunity to push Townsend for a starting spot, which can only help Albion in their quest to rise up the table.

They may be around the relegation zone at this stage – but they have the ability to climb up the table and compete at the right end – providing the Dutchman with an exciting opportunity to get the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

And if he can impress during his spell at the club, there’s a chance he could earn another deal at the end of the season despite his age, so there will be no shortage of motivation for him to do well.

With the experience he has under his belt as well, there’s every chance he could win a considerable number of minutes despite the competition he faces so this is a good move for all parties if he can remain fit.