West Bromwich Albion defender Erik Pieters has admitted on Instagram that the club are disappointed by the fact that they were only able to secure a point in their meeting with Cardiff City last night.

The Baggies would have moved within striking distance of Millwall, who occupy the final play-off place in the Championship standings, last night by defeating the Bluebirds.

However, despite taking the lead in this fixture, West Brom were forced to settle for a draw as Cardiff levelled proceedings in the second-half.

Jaden Philogene fired an effort wide of the target for the hosts before Albion opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

Jed Wallace's cross was volleyed into the back of the net by Daryl Dike.

Following the break, Wallace was denied by a smart stop by Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

The Bluebirds then equalised as Sory Kaba headed home from Ryan Wintle's delivery.

Josh Griffiths produced a good save to deny Philogene before Wallace narrowly missed the target with an effort in the closing stages of the game.

After his side's clash with Cardiff, Pieters offered an honest reflection on the match on Instagram.

The defender posted: "Not the result we wanted, but we keep going.

"Now time to relax and recover."

The Verdict

With West Brom eyeing a late push for the play-offs, it is hardly a surprise that Pieters was keen to head into the international break on a high by helping the club secure a victory in their meeting with Cardiff.

Not set to make their return to action until the start of April, Albion will be working hard in training to prepare themselves for the run-in.

Given that the Baggies are currently five points behind Millwall, they will need to start to pick up victories on a regular basis in order to have a chance of extending their season past the 46-game mark in May.

Set to take on the Lions in their next Championship fixture, West Brom will be determined to secure all three points in front of their own supporters.

Pieters is extremely likely to feature for Albion in this fixture as he has made 16 consecutive starts in the Championship.

Currently averaging 1.5 interceptions and 3 clearances per game at this level (as per WhoScored), the Dutchman will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to keep Millwall's attacking contingent quiet at The Hawthorns.