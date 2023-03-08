Erik Pieters makes honest claim about West Brom’s win over Wigan in message shared with supporters

West Bromwich Albion defender Erik Pieters has admitted on Instagram that he believes that his side were not at their best during last night’s meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Albion managed to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Hull City yesterday as they secured all three points in front of their fans at The Hawthorns.

Jayson Molumby missed a good opportunity to give West Brom the lead in the opening stages of his fixture as he failed to hit the target after being teed up by Marc Albrighton.

The Republic of Ireland international was then involved in what turned out to be the only goal of the game as his strike was turned onto the bar by goalkeeper Ben Amos before Daryl Dike headed in the rebound from close range.

Dike went close to doubling his side’s advantage before the break as his volley was saved by Amos.

Following the break, Jed Wallace and John Swift both struck the woodwork with efforts.

Josh Griffiths then produced a fine save to prevent Tom Pearce from netting an equaliser for Wigan in stoppage-time.

As a result of this victory, West Brom moved up to ninth in the Championship standings.

After the game, Pieters offered an honest reflection on his side’s performance in a message shared with Albion’s fans on Instagram.

The defender posted: “Not our best game but we gave everything and got that win +3.”

The Verdict

Whereas West Brom were unable to replicate the performance that they produced to defeat automatic promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough last month in yesterday’s game, they still managed to secure a vital victory.

Albion are now only four points adrift of the play-off places and will be looking to close this gap by picking up positive results in their upcoming clashes with Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

Pieters will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against these two sides as he has produced a host of assured displays for West Brom since joining the club last year.

In the 25 league games he has featured in this season, the defender has won 2.1 aerial duels per match, completed 83.2% of the passes that he has attempted and has made 1.4 interceptions and 3.1 clearances per fixture (as per WhoScored).

