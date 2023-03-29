West Bromwich Albion defender Erik Pieters has admitted that he would not be surprised if he goes on to sign another contract with the club later this year if the club achieves promotion to the Premier League after being deployed on a regular basis in the Championship this season.

Pieters' current deal at The Hawthorns is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign and fresh terms have to be agreed.

After being released by Burnley last year, Pieters eventually sealed a switch to Albion in September as he signed a one-year contract with the Championship side.

Since West Brom's decision to appoint Carlos Corberan as Steve Bruce's successor, Pieters has managed to establish himself as a key member of the club's starting eleven.

The defender has featured for Albion in each of their last 19 league games and thus is expected to make his 28th league appearance of the season this weekend in his side's showdown with Millwall.

The Baggies will close the gap between them and the Lions, who currently occupy the final play-off spot, to two points if they secure a victory in front of their own supporters on Saturday.

Ahead of this clash, Pieters has made an honest claim about his current situation at West Brom.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Pieters said: "The key for me is to keep performing how I have done, keep getting wins and clean sheets with West Brom and the main goal is promotion.

"If you get that, because I've played so many games, I wouldn't be surprised if I signed another contract here - but I won't be in the same situation as I was last summer."

The Verdict

Pieters would undoubtedly prove to be an asset for West Brom next season regardless of what division the club find themselves in, and thus it would not be a shock if he is offered a new contract in the not-too-distant future.

As well as making 225 Premier League appearances during his career, the defender has shown in the current term that he is still more than capable of making a difference in the Championship.

Pieters has made 1.5 interceptions and 3 clearances per game in the second-tier and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.68.

By continuing to deliver the goods in a West Brom shirt, the Dutchman could potentially help his side achieve their goal of reaching the play-offs.