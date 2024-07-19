Highlights Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a new striker after their previous signings failed to deliver goals.

It is probably fair to say that Blackburn Rovers did not get things right with their centre-forward signings last summer.

With Ben Brereton-Diaz - their top scorer in the two previous seasons - departing following the expiration of his contract at that point, there was a need to find a new source of goals in attack.

Brought into Ewood Park to help fill that role were Niall Ennis, who arrived on a free transfer from Plymouth Argyle, and Semir Telalovic, who signed from German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, by the end of the January transfer window, Ennis had been sold to Stoke City, after failing to score in 11 Championship games for the club.

Telalovic, meanwhile, remained at Ewood Park until the summer, but he was also sold earlier this month, returning to Germany to sign for newly-promoted second-tier side SSV Ulm.

Much of his career prior to his switch to Lancashire was played in the German fourth-tier with the likes of Monchengladbach's second-team.

As a result, Telalovic never really settled in the Championship, and left Blackburn having not found the net once in his 20 appearances across all competitions with the club.

With both of those players now having departed, Rovers do need to find some new options to lead the line for the coming campaign, and certain targets now look to be emerging.

Blackburn Rovers eyeing another German striker, Erik Engelhardt

According to recent reports from Bild, as their search for a new striker continues, the Ewood Park club are showing an interest in Erik Engelhardt.

The striker is currently on the books of Vfl Osnabruk, who this season suffered relegation to the third-tier of German football.

Subsequent reports from The Lancashire Telegraph have suggested that an enquiry has been made, and that Englehardt would be keen on the move.

It is also thought that the German could cost somewhere in the region of £500,000, which does not appear to be an insignificant amount for Rovers to spend in their current financial situation.

As a result, the fact that Engelhardt would be being plucked from the German lower leagues could be a concern for some Blackburn fans, given how things went for Telalovic following a similar move.

Even so, there is an argument that circumstances are different enough to have some confidence that if this deal was to be completed, things may be more successful with this one.

Erik Engelhardt may be different to Semir Telalovic

While Engelhardt is in a similar situation to what Telalovic was when he first made his move to Ewood Park, they are far from identical.

Prior to his move to Blackburn, Telalovic's career had largely seen him playing at fourth-tier level in Germany at best.

By contrast, Engelhardt spent last season playing in the second-tier of German football. That is, of course, the same level he would be playing at with Rovers in England, if he was to make the move.

As a result, he may be better prepared for the challenges that come with playing at this level.

It is also worth noting that amid Osnabruk's relegation, the striker scored ten league goals in a team that, between them, found the net just 31 times in the league last season.

Erik Engelhardt 2023/24 2.Bundesliga stats for Osnabruk - from SofaScore Appearances 32 Goals 10 Shots per Game 1.6 Shots on Target per Game 0.8 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 68% Dribble Success Rate 43% Duel Success Rate 41%

With many expecting Blackburn to be in a relegation battle after their last season's struggles and lack of signings, they would be getting a striker in Engelhardt who can step up in that situation.

That, of course, is something that Telalovic was not prepared for at that level, which did show with his own trouble in front in the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, at 26-years-old, Engelhardt is three years older than Telalovic was when he made his own move to Ewood Park last summer.

Consequently, that extra experience may also make it easier for him to adapt to life in the Championship were he to make this move, given he is more used to dealing with potential hurdles.

With all that in mind, it seems there are reasons for Blackburn fans to have hope that if they were to head into the German market for another striker this summer, there are reasons to hope that things would be better this time around.