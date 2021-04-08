Erik Alonso sends five-word message that Derby County fans will surely love following major takeover breakthrough

Derby County fans can finally get excited following a major breakthrough in their takeover hopes.

Reports emerged last month suggesting that the Rams were in advanced talks over a full takeover from the Spanish businessman, something that was confirmed on Wednesday via a report from The Athletic that reported that a deal was now done.

Amid that agreement it just means that Alonso needs approval from the EFL’s Owners and Directors Test before the takeover can be formally completed.

Alonso shared a formal statement on social media, saying: “We are privileged to take ownership of one of the founding members of the Football League and to build a fresh future for the fans, staff and players of Derby County.

“We are looking forward to working with Wayne Rooney and his team, and will do everything possible to support the club’s vision and ambition.”

But that wasn’t all from Alonso as he looked to send a more direct message to supporters in order to get them excited.

Accompanying a picture of a jam-packed Pride Park, Alonso simply tweeted: “The good times will return!”

While supporters will no doubt be cautious in their excitement until a deal has been formally announced, there’s no doubt that such an image will surely be well received by the fans who are hoping to see their side challenge for promotion next term.

The verdict

What an exciting time this is for Derby County.

Fans having been crying out for a takeover all season long and finally it seems that they might actually get their way.

Of course the EFL Owners and Directors test is crucial to ensuring that Erik Alonso is the right man to lead the club, but if he passes that test then supporters can get really excited.