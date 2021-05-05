Erik Alonso reacts to result involving Derby County’s relegation rivals

Potential new Derby County owner Erik Alonso has urged the Rams to go out and secure the final day win over Sheffield Wednesday that will keep the team in the Championship.

Just one more victory !#dcfc #👋DC — Erik Alonso (@Eralwbd) May 4, 2021

The East Midlands outfit knew that if Rotherham picked up three points at Luton Town last night they would head into the crucial decider against Sheffield Wednesday needing the Millers to not win.

However, with Paul Warne’s men only drawing, it means Derby’s destiny is in their own hands. So, whilst everyone knows work needs to be done, it was a major relief for the support and Alonso, who agreed a deal to buy the club last month, took to Twitter to send a four-word message.

“Just one more victory!”

With the Owls fighting to survive themselves, Derby also know that a defeat will certainly relegate them, regardless of what happens in Rotherham’s game at Cardiff, because Wednesday would go above them thanks to a superior goal difference.

Wayne Rooney’s men go into the crucial clash in disastrous form, with the side having lost six consecutive games, whilst they have managed just one win since late February.

The verdict

That was a major relief for Derby and Alonso’s tweet reflects that, because it’s so important that they aren’t relying on other teams going into the final day.

Of course, Derby’s form suggests this isn’t going to be straightforward at all, because they have been so poor for such a long time.

But, the past doesn’t mean anything now. They’re going into what is a huge one-off game and they need to get the win to guarantee their safety.

