Portsmouth director Eric Eisner has responded to fan criticism on Twitter by highlighting what the current ownership has done for the South Coast club.

Pompey are set for a sixth consecutive season in League One and the 11th in a row outside the Championship in 2022/23 after missing out on promotion and the play-offs again this term.

There are reasons for positivity at Fratton Park, however, as John Mousinho has made a strong start to life at the helm despite being something of a controversial choice as a permanent replacement for Danny Cowley.

Mousinho has won 10, drawn eight, and lost four of his first 22 games in charge but that's not been enough to help his side battle their way into the play-offs – with Pompey on course to finish just outside the top six.

Eric Eisner clashes with Portsmouth supporters

Eisner and fellow director Andy Redman will be in attendance for Portsmouth's final game of the season, which sees them take on Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park on Sunday, but he fans' conference that was originally planned will not be held.

He defended that decision on Twitter, highlighting the King's coronation as the key factor.

Eisner then doubled down by responding to the criticism of one supporter, who reminded him that the club were still in League One.

Can John Mousinho win promotion with Portsmouth?

The frustration of the Pompey fanbase is understandably as they're set for another season in League One after watching Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle secure their promotion back to the Championship.

They've missed out on the play-offs again but it does seem like things are moving in the right direction with Mousinho at the helm.

The young coach has had an impressive impact already with a squad that is not his and you have to feel they'll have a good chance of battling for a top six place, at least, next season once he gets a full summer transfer window.