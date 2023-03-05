“Erect that statue” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts as 27-year-old makes club history

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough picked up their biggest win under Michael Carrick with a 5-0 thumping of Reading at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The Manchester United favourite has transformed Boro since his appointment and Chuba Akpom is undoubtedly the clearest example of how Carrick has improved players within the squad.

The 27-year-old has emerged as a key player for the club and he scored twice against the Royals, to take his individual tally to 21 for the season.

In doing so, he became the first Boro player in over 30 years to score 20+ for the Teesside outfit in a league season, so it was a landmark moment for the player as he put his name into the history books.

And, FLW fan pundit Dana was full of praise as she assessed the impact of the former Arsenal player.

“I don’t think there’s a compliment I can direct at Chuba Akpom that even scratches the surface on my current thoughts and feelings on him. The fact he’s become the first Middlesbrough striker since Bernie Slaven 33 years ago to reach 20 goals in a season is firstly indicative of Boro’s misfortune and mismanagement of strikers for decades. But, also, it’s testament to Akpom to the work and graft he has put in to reach this point.

“I don’t think anybody, not even Chuba himself, would have forecast this happening but he is just playing on another level at the moment. I probably can’t rank him as I haven’t seen all the strikers that preceded him but he’s just been fantastic. In fact, fantastic isn’t a strong enough work – erect that statue right now!”

The verdict

Akpom is flying right now and it’s remarkable just how much he has improved under Carrick and all connected to the club will be delighted with how he is playing.

To be on 21 goals at this stage of the campaign is brilliant and it’s great for Boro that they have finally got the prolific goalscorer that they have been craving for some time.

Now, it’s about maintaining that form if he is the man to fire Boro to promotion the possibility of that statue increases a little bit!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.