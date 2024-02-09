Highlights Coventry City are under pressure to sign Callum O'Hare to a new contract before summer.

Leicester City and Southampton have reportedly made bids for O'Hare, potentially turning his head.

O'Hare's impressive performances and contributions make him crucial to Coventry's play-off hopes.

Coventry City are under pressure to sign Callum O'Hare to a new contract before the summer, although the midfielder is equally feeling the heat to carry the team to a top-six finish this season.

The Sky Blues came so close to promotion last year, but faltered as they tasted defeat against Luton Town during the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Despite losing some big players in the summer, they have eventually managed to keep their form up into this year under manager Mark Robins. They are still challenging for the play-off places, and could see themselves back at Wembley in May if they can get the best out of players like O'Hare.

However, his future at the Coventry Building Society Arena is up in the air, with the player currently not agreeing a deal to stay at the club following the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Coventry are under pressure to sign O'Hare to a new deal

O'Hare signed a two-year deal in the summer of 2022, but soon suffered an ACL injury that kept him out for an extended period.

Coventry never could have expected how he would hit the ground running upon his return to the team, and he has quickly become a force in Mark Robins' side as they battle for a place in the top six this season.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey at HITC, Leicester City and Southampton have reportedly made bids for the midfielder, and their status in the game could easily turn his head in the summer. With the two sides looking good for promotion, they may prove a more attractive prospect than remaining at Coventry.

They could sign him on a free transfer if he does not agree a new contract with the Sky Blues, so Coventry will want to tie him down to a long-term deal, in order to either keep him at the club as they challenge for promotion, or receive a big transfer fee from a Premier League club in the near future.

Robins told Coventry Live that the club have offered a new deal to the midfielder, and it is up to O'Hare where his future lies following this season.

The Coventry boss said: "Look, everyone knows that Callum is out of contract and there’s a lot of speculation around it, and that will continue until he makes his decision public. But the truth of it is he’s been offered a contract, and a really good contract at that. He is free to determine what’s best for his future and at the end of the day that’s it as far as I am concerned,"

O'Hare important to Coventry's play-off hopes

The attacking midfielder returned to fitness in October last year, and quickly secured his place back in the side with some outstanding performances for the Sky Blues.

His nine goals so far this season puts him joint top of the Coventry scoring charts, despite playing much fewer games than the club's top-scoring strikers. His creativity has also allowed attackers like Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Haji Wright and Ellis Simms to thrive, with the club having an impressive-looking attack in their quest for promotion.

He has managed to help the club to carry on with their form following the loss of big players like Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer, but he may be the one player the club cannot replace; the straw that breaks the camel's back. O'Hare has been relied upon since his return to the squad last year, and is one of the star players in the team as the Sky Blues look to finish in the top-six again this season.

Callum O'Hare statistics for Coventry City - SofaScore Appearances 17 Goals 6 Expected goals 2.54 Assists 1 Expected Assists 1.24 Key passes 1.2 Passing accuracy 86%

The midfielder manages 1.2 key passes per game, and with an 86% pass accuracy. He is a reliable player with the ball, who can also create chances for his teammates in addition to scoring goals. With a goal every 169 minutes, he can be relied upon to produce for his team, which is something that is very difficult to replace, as is his ability to overshoot his expected goals by 3.46 already this year.

His numbers are outstanding and, whilst the club will feel pressure over his contract situation and securing an asset, O'Hare will be feeling the heat given he is carrying Coventry's play-off ambitions this season, knowing that failure to land the team in the top-six and then moving on for nothing could sour a relationship that's so far full of respect.