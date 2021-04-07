‘Epic performance’, ‘Getting back to his early season form’ – Many Birmingham fans heap praise on one man after Brentford draw

Birmingham City held promotion hopefuls Brentford to a goalless draw in west London last night and many Blues fans have heaped praise on goalkeeper Neil Etheridge after his impressive display.

The Bees dominated possession at the Brentford Community Stadium last night and Etheridge was kept busy.

The 31-year-old made four saves in total – with his flying stop to deny Championship top scorer Ivan Toney in the second half a particular highlight.

Birmingham had chances to win the game themselves, with first Lukas Jutkiewicz and then Jonathan Leko failing to capitalise, but will surely be pleased with a point against third-placed Brentford.

The Blues have now picked up seven points from their first four games under Lee Bowyer, all against teams in the top six, which could be huge for their hopes of survival.

Bowyer’s side are just one place above the relegation spots and though they have a seven-point cushion over Rotherham United in 22nd, the Millers have four games in hand.

Etheridge looks likely to be key to Birmingham’s hopes of extending their stay in the Championship for another season and he’s been in impressive form since the international break, picking up two consecutive clean sheets.

Birmingham City quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What year were the club founded? 1870 1875 1895 1905

The Midlands club’s supporters certainly seem to be impressed, with many taking to Twitter to rave about him after last night’s game.

Read their reaction here:

Had his shakey moments this season, think they all have to be fair! Without him though I'm convinced we'd be In the bottom 2 at best right now. — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) April 6, 2021

Great battling performance, great saves and a great point! KRO — Paul Robinson (@Robbo555Paul) April 6, 2021

Class act, can and will get better with support — Nc69BCFC (@neilcurtis1969) April 6, 2021

Best keeper in the league — Callum Lloyd (@callloyd21) April 6, 2021

Getting back to his early season form 🙌🏼 — eric bullock (@ecakeeprighton) April 6, 2021

My keeper 👏🏽👏🏽 — TR (@tyl_r9) April 6, 2021

Absolute king of a shot stopper @Neil38Etheridge 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/uR7cBVwitB — Reece Charlton (@Reece_Charlton) April 6, 2021

Epic performance from this man too https://t.co/kPMwDFTMjU — Eric Zimmerman🌍🏐 (@EricZimBCFC) April 6, 2021