Highlights Star winger Ephron Mason-Clark joins Coventry City on a permanent deal but will be loaned back to Peterborough United.

Mason-Clark has been one of League One's most electric players, with 10 goals and five assists this season.

Coventry paid over £3.5 million for Mason-Clark, with an initial fee of £4.25 million and a £750,000 reduction for the loan.

On deadline day of the 2024 January transfer window, Coventry City and Peterborough United agreed a deal that would see star winger Ephron Mason-Clark join City on a permanent deal, with Mason-Clark being loaned straight back to Peterborough.

The 24-year-old has been one of the most electric players in League One this season, providing 10 goals and five assists in just 29 games. This basically replicates his total output from the 2022/23 league campaign, where he registered nine goals and six assists.

Ephron Mason-Clark's 22/23 and 23/24 stats Games played Goals xG Assists xA Chances Created Touches in opposition box 2022/23 39 9 8.7 6 5.03 48 163 2023/24 29 10 8.18 5 5.48 58 182 (best in the league) Stats taken from FotMob - correct as of 7th Feb 2024

Coventry announced the signing, and added that the fee that they had paid was an "undisclosed" one. But new details have emerged which provide a better picture of just how much the Skyblues paid for Mason-Clark.

Coventry paid more than £3.5 million for Ephron Mason-Clark

The initial reports from the Peterborough Telegraph suggested that a mammoth fee was paid by Coventry to the Posh. They said that the club received "an initial fee in excess of £5 million," which included "a £750,000" reduction in order to keep the player until the summer via a loan.

However, the Coventry Telegraph reported that the actual fee paid by the club was £4.25 million, with the £750,000 coming off Peterborough's original asking price of £5 million.

The Posh's owner and Chairman, Darrach MacAnthony, has clarified the situation on his own podcast: the 'Hard Truth' podcast.

He said "There was a lot of stress with the Ephron deal. We went backwards and forwards all day and I had seven hours on a plane with no Wi-Fi.

"We offered them two scenarios. A bigger fee, which meant they could have Ephron straight away, or a smaller fee if they sent him back on loan. We had replacements in mind for Ephron, but we couldn’t get them so the loan deal became a must for us.

“We knocked £750K off the price to get Ephron back for the rest of the season. It’s more than the £3.5 million I saw quoted.

"But the most important thing is I kept a promise to my manager that we would finish the window with all the players that have got us this high up in the league. We didn’t want to upset the applecart as far as the existing squad was concerned."

Related Coventry City should expect Viktor Gyokeres benefits this summer: View The Swedish striker will surely see the Sky Blues make further profit in the coming months.

What Peterborough should do with the Ephron Mason-Clark money

It is unbelievable how many players Peterborough have that are in their early-mid 20s and are some of the best players in the league.

The way they can spot talent and develop them into being future stars is very commendable. Mason-Clark and 20-year-old defender Ronnie Edwards both came from National League side Barnet's youth setup, and the Posh should continue to invest in this model.

Their recruitment policy means that they are bringing in players who can help them rise up the leagues and then be sold on for a huge profit, which then funds more young promising players to be brought through, and the conveyor belt will keep going, and Peterborough will just get better and better.