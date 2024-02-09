Highlights Coventry City signed Ephron Mason-Clark, a highly sought-after player, for over £5 million.

Coventry City signed one of League One's hottest properties on deadline day.

Peterborough's Ephron Mason-Clark put pen to paper on a four-year deal, keeping him with the Sky Blues until the summer of 2028.

The Sky Blues have reportedly paid more than £5million for the 24-year-old, with a £750,000 reduction for Posh to keep Mason-Clark on loan until the end of the season.

Posh chairman Daragh MacAnthony refused to sanction a transfer without an immediate return clause. Despite Mason-Clark spending the rest of the campaign with Posh, Coventry could have landed a player capable of filling a void should Callum O'Hare depart during the summer window.

Callum O'Hare linked with Coventry City exit

O'Hare's return to Mark Robins' starting XI has been emphatic.

Since returning from injury, the 25-year-old has netted nine goals in 19 games, with his latest brace coming during the Sky Blues' 4-1 FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

O'Hare is, without a doubt, among the Championship's elite, and, unfortunately for City, he could be playing his football elsewhere come the start of the 2024/25 season.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey at HITC, Leicester City and Southampton have reportedly made bids, with O'Hare's contract expiring in June 2024.

Coventry reportedly offered the 25-year-old a contract extension until 2027, although O'Hare has yet to sign. With the talismanic midfielder likely to depart for nothing in the summer, it's excellent news to see Mason-Clark come through the door.

Can Ephron Mason-Clark replace Callum O'Hare at Coventry City?

Firstly, it's important to remember that Mason-Clark operates in a slightly different position than O'Hare.

The Peterborough attacker predominantly plays on the left flank, whereas O'Hare plays centrally. Nevertheless, Mason-Clark can ease the blow of losing O'Hare, and Robins is excited about the arrival.

"We are delighted to agree on the transfer of Ephron to Coventry City," Robins told the club's official website.

He added: "He is a pacy and exciting forward, who plays off the left, and has a great attitude both on and off the pitch. We're really pleased to bring Ephron to the club, and we're sure that our fans will be too, although we will have to wait until the summer to see him in a Sky Blue shirt."

As per FotMob, Mason-Clark has 15 goals and assists for Peterborough this season; only seven players have managed more in the third tier.

Ephron Mason-Clark career statistics (All comps), as per transfermarkt Season Matches Goals Assists 2023/24 38 15 8 2022/23 50 12 10 2021/22 39 6 0 2020/21 42 3 0

Ten out of his 88 shots have found the back of the net, with all his goals coming from inside the box, predominantly from the left flank. Furthermore, 55 dribbles combined with his high number of shots shows the winger isn't afraid to make things happen, similar to O'Hare's role in Robins' system.

The 24-year-old's League One output shows he is more than ready-made for the Championship and could even have made the step-up for the second half of the 2023/24 season if it wasn't for Posh's shrewd business.