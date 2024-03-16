Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed Jamie Vardy's absence.

He looks set to miss tomorrow's FA Cup clash against Chelsea.

Other key attackers will need to step up and make a difference in his place.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Jamie Vardy will be absent for their FA Cup clash against Chelsea tomorrow, speaking to his side's media team.

The Foxes are one game away from Wembley, able to make it to the last eight following their away victory against Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.

However, tomorrow looks set to be an even tougher test for Leicester, who have already seen the Blues get to one major final this term, the EFL Cup.

Leicester City's journey to the last eight of the FA Cup Third Round Millwall (A) - 3-2 W Fourth Round Birmingham City (H) - 3-0 W Fifth Round AFC Bournemouth (A) - 1-0 W (AET)

They lost out against Liverpool in that final - and that will provide Mauricio Pochettino's side with real motivation to win the other domestic cup - something that may not benefit Leicester tomorrow.

Like the Blues, the Foxes have also lifted this cup before, but it's fair to say that Maresca's side are outsiders to secure the cup this time, with plenty of top-flight giants in the competition.

Coventry City are the only other Championship team in this race, with the Sky Blues set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United are the other teams still in the competition, reinforcing how difficult it will be for the likes of Coventry and Leicester to get their hands on the trophy.

However, Leeds United gave Pochettino's side a tough game in the last round and that will give the Foxes hope that they can cause an upset.

Leicester City dealt Jamie Vardy blow

Leicester have a number of players absent for tomorrow's clash at Stamford Bridge - and Vardy has recently been added to that list.

Speaking about the 37-year-old, Maresca said: "As I said to you at the last press conference, when we played Sunderland away, [Vardy] didn’t train.

Related Leicester City: Marc Albrighton makes promotion claim amid growing Leeds United and Ipswich Town pressure Leicester City could lose their top spot in the Championship this weekend if results don't go their way

"He just did something before the game. Then he played the last game. Fortunately for us, he scored twice, but then he got injured again. It’s a small problem.

"I said many times, we all love Jamie Vardy, but at the same time he’s 37 and we cannot forget that. It’s not a big issue.

"We also have the international break so hopefully we can have all our players back after that."

Leicester City's other key players need to step up to the plate

Vardy, after scoring a brace last weekend, would have been a great asset to have with all the experience he has under his belt.

But there are others who could make a difference.

Patson Daka has been good at times this season and could get himself on the scoresheet in the English capital.

Stephy Mavididi (pictured above) is also a very talented player who can make a real difference out wide.

And Abdul Fatawu, who scored the winning goal against Bournemouth in the last round, will be hoping to show the Foxes why he should be heavily involved next season if they are promoted to the top flight at the end of this term.