Leicester City have had a solid start to the 2023-24 Championship season, but it hasn't been perfect thanks to their defeat against Hull City over a week ago.

Having won their first four league matches, all by just the one goal, the Foxes were mauled by the Tigers at the King Power Stadium, which meant that they were leapfrogged in the table by Preston North End going into the first international break.

It is a learning curve for new head coach Enzo Maresca, who brought no fewer than nine new faces into his squad over the course of the summer, with the need to replenish following the departure of key faces such as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Expensive additions included the likes of Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Stephy Mavididi, whilst Leicester did some deadline day business at the start of September when swooping for Everton's young striker Tom Cannon.

It appears though that Maresca didn't get everything he wanted in the market.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Leicester City's late transfer business?

Despite sealing the addition of Cannon very late in the day, it appears that Maresca wanted to bolster another area of the pitch as well as up-front, where he is now top heavy with both Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho remaining at the King Power Stadium.

It was in-fact in midfield where the Italian wanted and looked to add in the final stages of the window, with Man City playmaker James McAtee being the main target and he was pencilled in for a medical at the club's Seagrave training base, having already toured the facilities.

However, Premier League outfit Sheffield United, who McAtee plied his trade for last season in the Championship, hijacked the move late in the day to bring the 20-year-old back to Bramall Lane, and by that point it was too late for Leicester to move on to an alternative target.

With Dennis Praet suffering a muscle injury which will sideline the Belgian for a number of months, signing a new midfielder was seen as important but ultimately, City couldn't get any deals over the line.

“Yeah, the players that we have, they were all our targets," Maresca said to Sky Sports initially about the signings he did make.

“Probably with Dennis Praet’s injury, three months, we could have needed one more midfielder, but now the transfer window is closed, so it’s done.”

What are Leicester City's midfield options following the closure of the transfer window?

Praet's injury and a failure to land a new midfielder in the final days of the window does leave Maresca a little light, but he still should have enough to work with unless an injury curse comes into play.

Maresca likes to play with three midfielders, with the deepest playing alongside an inverted full-back and then the more advanced two playing in the half-spaces and are more attack minded.

Harry Winks is playing as the deepest midfielder on a regular basis whilst Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfred Ndidi are the more advanced options, with the latter playing in an unfamiliar role as he's been more defensive-minded in his City career so far.

A transfer departure failed to materialise for the Nigerian, so he will join the likes of Praet when fit and Chelsea loanee Cesare Casadei as options for Maresca, whilst Hamza Choudhury will also be battling with Winks in the deeper role.