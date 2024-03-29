Highlights Leicester City's struggles continue as they have won only one of their last six league games, sparking concern among fans.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca remains confident that his side can secure a top two finish this season despite their poor form continuing with a 1-0 loss at Bristol City on Good Friday.

Leicester City’s struggles continue

The Foxes had been outstanding in the first six months of the campaign, to the extent that there was talk about whether they could beat Reading’s points record at this level.

However, the past month or so has been really troubling for Leicester, as they’ve managed to win just one of their last six league games, picking up four points in the process.

Championship Table (Prior to 3pm kick-offs) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 38 40 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81 4 Southampton 36 26 73

As a result, they could drop to third in the table depending on Ipswich Town’s result at Blackburn this evening, and there is a real concern among the fan base at the way this season is unravelling.

Enzo Maresca sends defiant Leicester City message

Yet, speaking to Sky Sports after the defeat at Ashton Gate, Maresca was adamant his side still have what it takes to secure a top two finish.

“Yes, for sure. As we said, it’s not good to lose games and drop points at this moment, but we need to be positive. We should be positive because, first of all, the points we have, and the performances are there, we just didn’t take the chances.

“One result can change everything, and hopefully it will come soon.”

Leicester City must take the positives

It’s hard for the fans to take a measured perspective, because the results recently have been alarming, and if Leicester fail to go up from the position they were in, it will be really hard for the supporters to take.

But, when you take a step back, there are still reasons to be positive, and Maresca is right to stress that in his interview.

It’s worth pointing out that some of the defeats they’ve had could have ended differently on another day. For example, at Leeds, they were very unfortunate with some poor officiating. Then, today, Vardy missed two sitters when the score was 0-0, and if they had gone ahead it would have been a different story.

Of course, it doesn’t mean the problems should be ignored, but the reality is that things could have played out differently, so it’s not a time to panic and to abandon the principles that had put the Foxes top of the table for much of the season.

There’s enough experience and quality in the Leicester squad to recognise that, and you can be sure that they’re just focusing on the next game, and they will echo Maresca’s thoughts here.

Ultimately, though, it’s about getting back on track, and perhaps the one positive of this busy period is that there’s no time to dwell on results.

Attention for Leicester will have already turned to the Norwich fixture on Monday, and whilst they will be a stern test for Maresca’s men, they will see it as a great chance to get back on track in front of their own fans.