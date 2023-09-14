Highlights Conor Coady could make his Leicester City debut against Southampton on Friday night.

A foot injury suffered in pre-season means the centre back is yet to feature for the club since joining from Wolves in the summer.

However, Leicester manager Enzo Maresca has suggested that the 30-year-old will be part of the matchday squad against the Saints, despite not being fully fit.

Conor Coady could be set to make his Leicester City debut when they face Southampton on Friday night.

That's after the Foxes manager, Enzo Maresca, revealed the centre back will likely be a part of the matchday squad for that game, despite still not being fully fit.

How has Coady fared since joining Leicester?

After spending last season out on loan from Wolves with Everton, Coady left the Molineux club on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window.

That came in a deal that saw him complete a transfer to Leicester, for a fee reported to be worth around £7.5million upfront, with the potential to rise by a further £1million in add-ons.

However, the 30-year-old is so far yet to make his competitive debut for the club, after he fractured his foot in pre-season.

Now though, it seems there is a chance that the centre back may not be too far away from making his long awaited Leicester debut, judging by these latest comments from Maresca.

What has the Leicester managed had to say on Coady's fitness?

While it seems that Coady may still not be fully fit, it appears he is now close enough to a return, to be considered for selection for this clash with Southampton.

Maresca has confirmed that the centre back will be part of the squad for that match on the South coast, while emphasising how crucial the 30-year-old is to his side.

Providing an update on Coady's availability ahead of that clash with the Saints, the Foxes manager was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Conor is so important, so even if he's not 100% it's good to have him with us. Probably he can be with us tomorrow, but that doesn't mean he is 100%."

How have Leicester and Southampton started the season?

Tomorrow's meeting between Leicester and Southampton sees two of the sides relegated from the Premier League last season go head to head in the Championship.

Leicester have started the season in promising style, winning four and losing just one of their first five league games, meaning they go into the match third in the Championship table, with 12 points to their name.

Southampton meanwhile, have picked up ten points so far to sit seventh in the early standings, with three wins, one draw and one defeat from their five league games.

That defeat however, was a 5-0 thrashing by Sunderland at The Stadium of Light in the final game before the international break, something they will no doubt be looking to bounce back from against the Foxes.

How important could Coady's return be for Leicester?

It could certainly be a big boost for Leicester to have Coady fit and available for selection.

Coady's experience, leadership and top-flight pedigree, means he offers a great deal to many clubs, particularly one such as Leicester who are targeting promotion to the Premier League.

Indeed, you can see that already in the way Maresca is talking about the centre back, despite the fact he is yet to make a competitive appearance for his side.

But with that in mind, you do get the feeling that Leicester may need to be careful not to rush him back too quickly here, to risk aggravating his injury and leave him facing another spell on the sidelines.