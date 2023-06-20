Enzo Maresca is set to bring in Roberto Vitiello as his new assistant at Leicester City.

Who is Roberto Vitiello?

The 40-year-old was a former footballer who spent his entire career in Italy, featuring for the likes of Cesena, Vicenza and Palermo among others. It was during his time with the latter that Vitiello came across Maresca, and it appears the duo struck up a good friendship.

That’s because Maresca chose Vitiello to be his assistant when he took up his only previous senior managerial role so far in his career, which was at Parma.

However, the Serie B side made the decision to sack Maresca after just 14 games, with Vitiello following him out the door.

Prior to Parma, Vitiello had worked with Fiorentina, but he hasn’t been involved in the game since Maresca’s sacking in 2021.

Nevertheless, a reunion is on the cards in the Midlands, as TuttoMercatoWeb has revealed, as shared by Leicestershire Live, that Vitiello is set to sign a three-year contract to join up as Maresca’s assistant.

It was noticeable when the former Manchester City coach was named as the Foxes new boss that there was no mention of his backroom team, with the club still seemingly making a decision on who will join. It’s still unclear just how many people Maresca will bring in to work with him, although there should be space on the staff as Craig Shakespeare and John Terry also left Leicester with Dean Smith following relegation.

Maresca needs to be backed at Leicester this summer

The Leicester hierarchy have made an exciting but bold decision with Maresca, so they now need to back him as much as possible. Of course, that means in the transfer market where he will have certain players that he wants to implement his style of play, but it also means with the staff. He needs to have people he can trust to work with, and Vitiello fits into that category.

You don’t want to make wholesale changes to the staff every time a new boss comes in, as continuity can help the players, but bringing in one or two should be allowed with a new manager, and a few new voices on the training ground could be what Leicester need to improve.

With Shakespeare and Terry leaving, there is space for new additions on the backroom team, and it appears this is at a very advanced stage. So, it’s a positive start to life at Leicester for Maresca, and it will be interesting to see if anyone else joins.