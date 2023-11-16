Highlights Leicester City fans shouldn't panic despite the recent back-to-back defeats, as Enzo Maresca has done an excellent job and the team has been playing excellent football.

Despite Leicester's strong start to the season, complacency can't creep in, as the recent losses serve as a reminder of how challenging the league can be.

Bringing in Conor Coady, an experienced and vocal player, could provide leadership and help Leicester navigate through upcoming challenges in the promotion race.

After a brilliant start to the season, back-to-back defeats mean some Leicester City fans will be looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack, which is led by Leeds and Southampton.

Of course, there won’t be any panic with the Foxes, and nor should there be.

Enzo Maresca has done a remarkable job since his appointment, and winning 13 of his first 16 Championship games is a great achievement. Yet, it’s not just about results, with Leicester playing some excellent football under the Italian, who has transformed the team since his arrival.

With a group fully on board with what the head coach wants, and a squad that has real depth, many observers still expect Leicester to win the title, never mind promotion.

However, complacency can’t creep in, and the past two games, 1–0 losses to Leeds and Middlesbrough, are a reminder that this league can be very challenging.

And, with Ipswich matching Leicester stride for stride, and Leeds and Southampton both finding their feet, any more slip-ups could be costly.

In a way, these recent defeats could actually be good for Leicester.

Picking up 39 points from an available 42 is insane, and you could forgive the players if their incredibly high standards had dipped. It may have been too easy.

Now though, the focus will remain, and Maresca will keep faith with the group that has served him so well.

But, one man who could come into the XI is Conor Coady, and it would be a wise move to bring the England international back into the side.

Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard are both very good central defenders, but Coady has qualities that they don’t possess, notably his leadership.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

The former Wolves man is regarded as one of the best characters in the game, and even though he hasn’t made as many appearances as he would’ve wanted, he has still had an impact at Leicester around the training ground.

Coady is a vocal player on the pitch, he will organise his teammates, and he can be a reassuring presence.

Crucially, he is also a good defender. He has been given two starts in the league this season, with the team winning both, and he even impressed in the League Cup defeat at Liverpool, so there are no issues if he has to start.

When the campaign resumes after the international break, Leeds get the chance to play first on Friday night, so they can close the gap to five points if they beat Rotherham, as expected.

Again, it’s not going to cause huge concern at Leicester, but they know the Whites are putting pressure on them, which is where a player like Coady can help.

The Foxes aren’t lacking experience, but there aren’t many like Coady in the squad.

This is a player who has played at the highest level for his country, he has gone to a World Cup, but, importantly, he has been there and done it in the Championship.

The defender is aware of the grind of the second tier. He has captained Wolves to the title at this level, and has made hundreds of appearances in the Football League.

That will have been part of the attraction of Coady when the club shelled out around £7.5m to bring the 30-year-old across the Midlands.

There are some signs that the promotion race is coming to life, but Maresca’s stylish Leicester side are still the firm favourites to go up, but they may need the experience of Coady to get through their first tricky patch later this month.