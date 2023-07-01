Leicester City are facing a major rebuild as they plan for life back in the Championship under the guidance of new boss Enzo Maresca.

On one hand, the Foxes are facing a significant squad exodus that will see their finest and chiefly-prized assets allured elsewhere, as they still have the overwhelming threat of a wage bill that was reported as the highest outside of the Premier League's 'big six' to restabilize, and the natural scarring from their disastrous campaign is firmly intact.

On the other hand, their demotion presents the opportunity to rebuild and reinvigorate the squad with fresh faces and fresh energy, they still have one of the strongest squads in the division and, better yet, it will be guided under the reputable and exciting tuition of new boss Maresca, who arrived at the King Power Stadium earlier this month after spending a year as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City deputy.

Crucially, Maresca also previously held a role as the head of City's Elite Development Squad, which facilitated him with the opportunity to build connections with and teach a first-rate footballing curriculum to one of the sport's finest assemblies of young talent.

Now, the Italian simply must optimize those relationships to discover Leicester's Harvey Barnes replacement, with the winger primed to join Europa Conference League champions West Ham amid a series of interest.

Why is it important that Leicester City replace Harvey Barnes?

It was inevitable that Leicester would lose Barnes, who, along with newly-acquired Spurs playmaker James Maddison, emerged as an all-too-rare ray of light in an otherwise bleak year, departing the Premier League with his head held high after some seriously impressive displays amid his side's struggles.

Indeed, Barnes signed off with 13 strikes to his name - a career best - and one can only imagine what that goal tally would have translated to in the Championship.

But following his impending departure, the importance of restoring such a significant and sincere goalscoring impetus cannot be understated- and that could well come in the form of Manchester City prodigy Carlos Borges.

Why should Carlos Borges replace Harvey Barnes at Leicester City?

Some may view Borges as a monumental gamble given his distinct deficiency of sustained experience and pedigree within the senior game, though for now at least, that should not prove defining.

Evidently far too supreme for academy level at this stage now, Borges, who arrived upon English shores from Sporting CP in 2015, has chalked up a remarkable return for City's U21 and U18 sides, scoring 55 times and creating a further 42 goals from 79 appearances to surface as one of the club's very brightest prospects.

With the possession of such devastating end product, Borges has surely warranted the license to acclimatize to the testing waters of professional football in what would likely come as a loan owing to the long-term potential that he harnesses.

A left winger by trade just like Barnes, the Portugese youth International is also blessed with searing speed, directness and dangerous dribbling skills that make him a formidable proposition for opposing defenders- as some of Derby County's most well-versed operators found out back in October.

Tied against Paul Warne's men in an EFL Trophy showdown, Borges stole the spotlight at Pride Park by scoring a hattrick in a rampant 3-1 victory for City's wonderkids in spite of the presence of Rams players such as Eiran Cashin, Jason Knight and Haydon Roberts.

That decisive Derbyshire evening not only illuminated Borges' truly frightening footballing arsenal, but it also enforced that he is more than capable of making the immediate transition to the EFL podium, and it would come as a real shock if, after his trajectory this year especially, City did not grant him the opportunity to go out and prove just that.

Yet, given Maresca's appointment in the East Midlands, they may well have more comfort in doing so as he is aligned with their philosophy. They will know that the 43-year-old can instill the necessary hallmarks into Borges' game to ensure that he learns the City way even more.

Meanwhile, Leicester's benefit is that, through Maresca, they could find themselves in an ideal position to land one of the country's most promising and talented teenagers, one who, make no mistake about it, is capable of replacing Barnes and lighting up the Championship next season.