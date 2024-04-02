Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca remains committed to a possession-based style of play, despite fan pressure for a more direct approach.

The Foxes secured a needed win against Norwich City, but Maresca's principles are a point of contention among the fanbase.

Some may question the need for adaptation in the future, but Maresca's stubbornness and commitment to his style of play seems to be unwavering.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has told his side's supporters that the Foxes won't be playing a more direct style of football whilst he's in charge, sending this message via Leicestershire Live.

The Championship side knew what they were getting when they employed Pep Guardiola's former assistant, with the Italian always likely to implement a possession-based style of play.

This style has been embraced by some supporters, but others have been less satisfied and discontent was clear when the Foxes went on their winless run.

Coming into yesterday's game against Norwich City, the pressure was firmly on Maresca's side to get a win, especially after their Good Friday defeat away at Bristol City.

And they made the worst possible start, with the Canaries scoring from a corner kick routine that had clearly been worked on before.

Thankfully for the hosts though, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headed in an equaliser at the King Power Stadium, before goals from Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy secured a 3-1 victory.

This was a much-needed result, although they still have a considerable amount of work to do to give themselves the best chance of being promoted automatically at the end of the campaign.

Championship Table (1st-4th) (As of April 2nd) P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 40 33 87 2 Leeds United 40 44 86 3 Leicester City 39 42 85 4 Southampton 38 25 74

Maresca's warning to Leicester City supporters: "It’s not going to happen, never, while I’m here."

It would be easy for Leicester to direct at times, with other clubs in the Championship opting to do that at times.

But Maresca won't allow him, telling Leicestershire Live: "I think the fans were there.

"We tried to make them happy by winning a game. I can understand that for them it’s the only thing that matters, the only thing that is important.

"As you know - we said it many times - we have our way to try to win the game since the start.

"I can understand sometimes that they want us to attack more direct. But it’s not going to happen, never, while I’m here."

Leicester City may need to adapt at times

You have to admire Maresca for sticking to his principles - because recent weeks have been tough for him.

But looking to the long term, you have to wonder whether they need to adapt and play more direct at times.

Looking at Ipswich Town as an example, they sprayed the ball long to Leif Davis on a number of occasions against Southampton and that allowed the Tractor Boys to be a real threat.

Switching the play and going long at times can be beneficial - and it may be needed in the Premier League if they get there and find themselves under the cosh during top-flight games.

However, many teams in England are possession-based now and that's why it wouldn't be a surprise if Maresca still doesn't change the style if the Foxes are promoted.

He is clearly stubborn stubbornness could be crucial to his managerial career - because he won't want to be seen as someone who has a team with no identity.