Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca believes some members of his squad will be thinking about their futures ahead of the January transfer window opening and is open to finding solutions if it works for the club.

The Foxes have so far been excellent this season and look on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The club was very busy in the summer, as their surprise relegation meant several players departed while others were brought in as replacements.

Leicester brought in a lot of experience, as Maresca was trying to prepare himself and his squad for the Championship. It was a strategy that has worked out, as Leicester are one of, if not the strongest, teams in the division.

But despite them performing very well, it isn’t stopping the club from looking at potential recruits for January; for signings to happen, as Maresca has previously stated, players need to leave the club.

Maresca seems to be keen on adding to his squad again in January, and with the club already taking up all 25 spots in their squad, players will need to leave.

The Leicester boss thinks players are looking to leave the King Power Stadium in January, but insists that no player has discussed their desire to leave with him, and he doesn’t want them to until after the new year, as the club’s upcoming games are a priority.

He refused to close the door on players leaving and revealed he's open to departures as long as it works for the club.

Maresca said, via Leicestershire Live: “In this moment, I don’t want them to think about January, even if they are probably thinking already about January, some of them, because it’s normal. We’ll see in January if some of them are coming to ask to leave. We’ll see how we can find solutions for them and also for us.

“The only thing I can say is that, for us, the situation is quite clear in terms of the January market. We know as a club what we need. We’ll see.”

As mentioned, Leicester have been excellent this season and look a cut above the rest in the Championship.

The Foxes started the season off in the best way and haven’t looked back since, with them now leading the table by six points, ahead of second-place Ipswich Town.

The Foxes have won 19 of their 24 league games and are unbeaten in their last five league games, which means they have an 11-point lead over third-place Southampton.

Leicester are back in action on Friday night as they travel to Wales to face Cardiff City before welcoming Huddersfield Town to the King Power Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Maresca has relied heavily on a core group of players so far this season, and while that is good for the players involved, it has meant certain individuals have hardly got a sniff of action this season.

Leicester did have a big clear-out in the summer, but it could be said there are still two or three players who are clearly not favoured under Maresca and should have left the club in the summer.

These are probably the players the Leicester boss is referring to when saying players will be looking to leave.

So, while Maresca will want to keep his squad intact, he will know some players will want to leave, and it will probably be best for everyone involved that they do, as Leicester will likely want to bring in a few new players next month.