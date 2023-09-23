Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca asks for patience from supporters as he continues to implement his playing style at the King Power Stadium.

Despite key player absences, Leicester City have had a strong start to the season, with only one loss so far.

Maresca's request for patience is justified as building a bridge with fans sceptical of the team's style could lead to more support and success.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has asked his side's supporters for patience as he continues to implement his system at the King Power Stadium, speaking to BBC East Midlands Today.

The Foxes have made a very good start to the season, winning six of their opening seven league games of the campaign.

Although their quick start was expected considering the calibre of players they have at their disposal, they lost key men including James Maddison and Harvey Barnes during the summer transfer window.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Summer signing Conor Coady has also been out of action during the early stages of the season and that's a blow considering how much of a key player he's likely to be this season and beyond.

Despite these setbacks, Leicester have managed to do well, with their only competitive loss of the campaign so far coming at home to Hull City.

Although they were vulnerable in transition at times against the Tigers, with Liam Rosenior's side having enough chances to score more than once, it could definitely be argued that the Foxes deserved to get something out of that game.

They were dominant after their substitutes came on, with Cesare Casadei, Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi all making an impact for Maresca's side.

Fatawu even hit the post but they were unable to win a point in the end and Hull can perhaps count themselves lucky that they came away with the three points in the end.

Enzo Maresca's message to Leicester City supporters

Even though their supporters will be delighted with their start to the season, with the Foxes currently sitting second in the Championship and having the chance to go top today, they will also have concerns and groans.

Maresca is still implementing his style of play at the King Power and with his side opting against playing direct football, some supporters may grow impatient in the coming games, especially if results start to go against them.

The Foxes' boss had a message for them, saying: "(I would like the supporters) To be patient, because I can understand that sometimes they prefer to be more straight, direct and long ball.

"But it is not the way we want to play. Sometimes if we see that playing direct we can create chances and be dangerous, then yes.

"But it's not our identity and not our style, so the only thing I can say is make an effort to understand the way we want to play and to continue with that because we need them. And for sure if they are patient we are going to reach our target."

Is Enzo Maresca right to send out this message to Leicester City's supporters?

Although supporters are the paying customers, Maresca has every right to send out this request because it could help to build a bridge between him and those supporters who are sceptical about their style of play.

Leicester's 2023/24 squad can be compared to Reading's 2016/17 team, with Jaap Stam wanting his side to play out from the back when he was at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

There were groans from supporters and shouts to get it forward - but they ended up getting into the play-offs and silencing those fans to an extent.

As long as Maresca keeps getting results with his current style, more and more people will get onside and you feel he has the vast majority of the fanbase behind him.

Getting back to the Premier League is the number one goal - and fans won't care how they get back there.