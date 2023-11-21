Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca acknowledges that their previous winning rate was not normal and losing games is part of the football process.

Despite back-to-back defeats, Maresca remains calm and focuses on analysing what needs improvement in order to maintain their strong position in the league.

Leicester's start to the season was impressive due to the challenges of losing key players, incorporating new signings and needing to adapt to Maresca's style of play.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has claimed that the rate his team were winning games at wasn't normal, making these comments in an interview with Sky Sports News.

The Foxes made an exceptional start to this season - and it could be argued that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's late brace against Coventry City in their opening game played a role in that.

Having gone 1-0 down against the Sky Blues, the hosts managed to turn things around at the King Power Stadium and the Foxes were able to win four of their five opening league games of the campaign.

Their first loss of the season came just before the international break, with Hull City claiming an excellent 1-0 away victory in the Midlands.

But that didn't disrupt Leicester's momentum too much, with Maresca's side going on to win their next nine league games after that.

During that run, there had been a lot of talk about the Foxes potentially beating Reading's 106-point record from the 2005/06 season.

That conversation has died down since their back-to-back defeats though, suffering a 1-0 home defeat against fellow promotion candidates Leeds United before losing 1-0 against Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

That isn't ideal for them, but they are still in an extremely strong position at this stage.

They are now level on points with Ipswich Town, but their biggest priority will be ensuring they keep Leeds at bay and remain in the top two.

What did Enzo Maresca say wasn't normal about Leicester City?

Maresca remains calm despite back-to-back defeats potentially affecting his team's confidence - and believes their previous winning rate wasn't normal.

He said: "What the players were doing is not normal - winning, winning, winning. So when you lose a game there will be a big noise. That is part of football, the process, the league. I always knew we'd lose games.

"We just need to focus now on what we need to do to try and improve. The process stays the same as after we win a game. We just try to analyse what is working well and what isn't working and try to improve that.

"When we won 13 of our first 14 it was a big achievement. It was the reason why when we lose it is talked about. But I don't want the players thinking too much about that. We need to be mentally strong and it is normal to lose."

Should Leicester City's start to the season have been expected?

Considering the calibre of players they have at their disposal, perhaps they should have been expected to do very well.

However, three factors made things difficult and this is why their start to this term was particularly impressive.

Firstly, they lost some key players including Youri Tielemens, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison during the summer. That wouldn't have made things easy for them.

They also had to bring quite a few players in and help them to settle in, not an easy task.

And at the same time, the Foxes needed to become accustomed to Maresca's style of play, which requires a lot of skill and concentration.