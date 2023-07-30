Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has admitted he had opportunities to take up jobs elsewhere last season but decided to stay at Manchester City, speaking to the Daily Mail.

This proved to be an inspired decision in the end, with Man City going on to secure the treble during what was an exceptional 2023/24 campaign for them.

They didn't get off to the best start to the campaign, with Pep Guardiola's men losing 3-1 in the Community Shield.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by then-Premier League strugglers Southampton in January - but they were consistent in the Premier League throughout the season with the signing of Erling Haaland paying dividends as they won the title.

City also managed to beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United as they won the FA Cup, before winning the Champions League.

Victories against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the knockout stage allowed them to progress to the final against Inter Milan, where they secured a 1-0 win to get their hands on Europe's biggest prize.

Who was linked with Enzo Maresca?

Maresca, who was City's assistant manager alongside Guardiola last term, played a big part in their success and there were rumours regarding his future in recent months, with Blackpool and Southampton both taking an interest in him this summer as well as Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

But he opted to move to the King Power Stadium instead, heading to a Leicester side that have a good opportunity to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

What did Enzo Maresca say about previous job offers?

Blackpool, Celtic and Southampton were all linked with him this summer - but Maresca has revealed that he had chances to move on from the Etihad last season as well.

He said: "I had good opportunities to join some clubs during last season but I wanted to wait until the end of the season.

"At the end of that, I had some contact with Leicester and then I had not one doubt about joining the club.

"It was difficult personally to leave Manchester City because I feel a part of them, they are like family. But I had no doubts about joining Leicester, this club is very good."

Was Enzo Maresca right to wait?

City endured a magnificent season and with Maresca staying until the end of the season, he may feel as though he doesn't have any unfinished business at the Etihad.

If he had left the club before they won the treble, he may have regretted it, so his decision to wait and weigh up his future once the season finished was the right one.

And he has probably chosen the right club - because Leicester are favourites to be competing at the top end of the table next season.

Even though that brings expectation, he probably has a good chance of being a success at the King Power Stadium considering the players he has at his disposal.

He should also have more to spend between now and the end of the window following the sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, so it could be an exciting summer and upcoming season for the Midlands outfit.