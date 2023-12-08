Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca admits he cannot sign players in January at the moment, as his squad is currently full.

The lack of depth in some areas may hinder Leicester's chances of securing promotion, so they will be keen to make additions in January.

Harry Souttar, Patson Daka and others will surely be in the frame to leave in January to make room for additions.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that he is unable to sign any players in January as things stand because his squad is full, making this admission to Leicestershire Live.

The Foxes are currently sitting at the top of the Championship table following an excellent start to the season, with plenty of their summer signings contributing to their success.

Harry Winks has managed to kickstart his career as a crucial midfield player under Maresca - and Abdul Fatawu has proved to be an exciting addition at the King Power Stadium.

However, they are arguably lacking depth in some areas and will surely be keen to make some additions during the January transfer window.

This could help them to fend off the likes of Ipswich Town and Leeds United as they look to secure a quick return to the Premier League.

Maresca: "Our squad is full"

Maresca hasn't hidden his desire to see players come in - but he knows that he won't be able to add to his squad in January as things stand.

He told Leicestershire Live: "We have ideas about January, but, as you know, our squad is full. So even if we want to buy or loan players, we can’t in this moment because we have a full squad.

"So we depend on how many players are going to leave.

"As we’ve always said, there are probably players who are not happy 100 per cent because they work every day to get minutes and they don’t have the chance. We wait."

Players that could leave Leicester City in January

Harry Souttar must be one of the favourites to leave the Midlands side considering his ability.

He isn't playing anywhere near enough and he has to be commended for his professionalism at the moment, because some other players would kick up a fuss and be desperate to force an exit.

The Australia international hasn't done that so far, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave.

Daniel Iversen and Danny Ward may also be in the frame to secure an exit considering both haven't been able to force their way into Maresca's plans.

Both are good enough to start at this level, so the fact they haven't even been regular matchday squad members this term has been a real blow for them.

Up top, Patson Daka is probably the favourite to depart, even though Kelechi Iheanacho's contract expires next summer.

Plenty of players could depart and free up both funds and room for new additions to come in, so it would be a surprise if Maresca is unable to add to his squad during the January window.

Souttar and Daka could generate decent fees.