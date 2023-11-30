Highlights The draw at Sheffield Wednesday feels like a defeat for Leicester City after conceding a late equaliser, according to Enzo Maresca.

The draw could be costly for Leicester as their promotion rivals, Ipswich Town and Leeds United, both won last night.

Leicester are now just one point above Ipswich.

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has admitted last night's draw at Sheffield Wednesday feels like a defeat after conceding a late equaliser, making this admission to the Foxes' media team.

The Owls missed a couple of golden opportunities during the game, with Barry Bannan needing to hit the target early on from close range but failing to test Mads Hermansen as he put the ball wide.

A remarkable block also prevented them from scoring and it's clear that the hosts should have scored more than one on the night.

It was the visitors who took the lead though, with Abdul Fatawu volleying home in the 23rd minute after a Leicester cross wasn't dealt with.

After that goal, it looked as though the Foxes would take all three points away from South Yorkshire after being in excellent form for much of the season.

But Jeff Hendrick capitalised on an opportunity in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the game to steal a point for the home side, who will be delighted that they managed to prevent the league leaders from taking all three points back to the Midlands.

Although this result hasn't lifted them outside of the relegation zone, the Owls can be heartened with their performance and the fact they went toe-to-toe with one of the Championship's finest teams, if not the finest.

The Foxes, meanwhile, will be gutted that they didn't manage to hang on for the win, with promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Leeds United both winning three points last night.

Championship Top 3 P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 18 21 43 2 Ipswich Town 18 15 42 3 Leeds United 18 13 35

Failing to fully build on their 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday, they will be looking to get back to winning ways at West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

What did Enzo Maresca admit following the Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City game?

Maresca's side may have picked up a point, but the Italian has admitted that the late equaliser made this game feel like a defeat.

He said: "This is a long race. It feels like a defeat in the way that we drew. But I just said we need to be mentally strong because in 72 hours we have one more game and we have to recover the energy.

"It’s a big chance (to get back to winning ways) but now we need to recover.

"When you play every three days, the most important thing is to recover energy and from injury."

Should the Sheffield Wednesday draw feel like a loss for Leicester City?

Considering they were leading until the third minute of stoppage time, this result should feel like a defeat.

Ipswich and Leeds both won and with the two closing the gap on Leicester, with the former now just one point behind, this result at Hillsborough could prove to be costly.

The Owls did have other opportunities to score - and this is what will make this result so frustrating for them - because they must have felt that they would get the three points.

The equaliser was a kick in the teeth because of its nature, with a high ball being knocked down into the path of Hendrick.

And now they have a very difficult game coming up against West Brom. They will be under extra pressure to win at The Hawthorns following their late setback last night.