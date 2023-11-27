Highlights Enzo Maresca believes Jamie Vardy will continue to score goals for Leicester City.

Vardy made amends by scoring a brace later in Saturday's game against Watford after missing a sitter earlier.

Leicester's attacking players will provide service for Vardy, and if he stays fit, he should score many goals this season.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has claimed that Jamie Vardy will continue to score goals for his current side, speaking to the Daily Mail.

These comments after the former England international missed a sitter against Watford this weekend - and that miss could have proved to have been costly.

In fairness to him, he wasn't the only man to miss chances for the Foxes before their breakthrough, with Stephy Mavididi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall both wasting opportunities to put the hosts ahead at the King Power Stadium.

The home side finally made the breakthrough in the 76th minute, with Vardy poking home a rebound after Daniel Bachmann had saved an initial effort from a free-kick.

Bachmann was involved in the second goal too, being sent off for a second bookable offence after taking Vardy down in the box.

The striker picked himself up and secured his brace deep into stoppage time - and fully made amends for his miss earlier in the second half.

He may still be thinking about his sitter considering the high standards that he sets for himself though, with Mavididi's deflected cross putting the the ball on a plate for Vardy literally a few yards away from goal.

The experienced forward was unable to control his volley though and blazed the ball over the bar. He was even seen punching himself after missing that sitter - and will be glad that he was able to redeem himself during the latter stages of the game.

What did Enzo Maresca say about Jamie Vardy after his miss?

After showing real character to respond following his miss to grab a brace, Maresca has backed Vardy to continue scoring goals for the Foxes.

He said: "When I saw Jamie missing twice, I thought it was not going to happen, but Jamie has scored goals all his life and he will continue to do so.

"This is the reason why he's Jamie Vardy. He's scored more than 100 goals in the Premier League and he has always scored goals in his life.

Jamie Vardy's league goal tally in recent seasons Season Appearances Goals 2023/24 (so far) 17 6 2022/23 37 3 2021/22 25 15 2020/21 34 15 2019/20 35 23

"You have to be there. You miss a chance and then he was there again. That was the most important thing. He missed a chance and he was in the right position.

"When you are in the right position inside the box you can miss and in the end you are going to find the goal."

Will Jamie Vardy continue to score for Leicester City?

Now he's at a lower level, you would back Vardy to keep scoring for the Foxes.

If he was competing in a struggling team, there would be doubts, but Leicester have been brilliant this season and have shown the consistency needed to secure automatic promotion.

They may have suffered back-to-back defeats before the international break, but now they are back on track, they could go on a winning run again and Vardy should benefit from that.

Leicester have the attacking players needed to provide service for the striker, including Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu.

And as long as he can stay fit and keep Kelechi Iheanacho out of the first 11, he should score a considerable number of goals between now and the end of the season.