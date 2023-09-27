Highlights Leicester City have started the season brilliantly, winning nine out of ten games and performing well in both the league and the Carabao Cup.

Enzo Maresca admits that despite their strong form, every game is difficult and the team needs to stay focused on the reality of the challenges ahead.

The next four fixtures for Leicester City will be tricky, including a game against Liverpool and matches against tough opponents like Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, and Stoke City. However, they certainly have the quality to come out on top in the league games.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca believes his side needs to focus on the "reality" that every game will be difficult for them despite their brilliant form, speaking to talkSPORT journalist Jason Bourne.

Although the Foxes were always going to be favourites for promotion coming into the 2023/24 campaign, they had lost the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison and that was a blow considering how valuable the duo were in the final third for the club last season.

The sales of Barnes and Maddison reinforced the amount of work Maresca had to do to get his team as ready as they could possibly be for this season.

The Foxes' boss was also implementing a new style of play, as well as bringing new players in, something that must have been a major challenge.

How have Leicester City started the season?

The Midlands outfit have won nine of their 10 competitive games so far this season, which is brilliant.

They could exit the Carabao Cup tonight as they face Liverpool at Anfield - but they were professional enough to secure away wins at Burton Albion and Tranmere Rovers in the first two rounds.

Leicester have also thrived in the league, starting their season with a late 2-1 win against Coventry City before taking maximum points against Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Rotherham United.

They lost against Hull City just before the international break - but it could definitely be argued that they deserve at least a point against Liam Rosenior's men considering how dominant they were after the likes of Cesare Casadei and Abdul Fatawu came on in the second half.

The promotion favourites have responded perfectly to that loss against the Tigers after the international break, claiming a 4-1 away win at Southampton, winning 2-0 away at Norwich City who have endured a decent start to the season and continuing their excellent form by securing a 1-0 win against Bristol City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

What did Enzo Maresca admit amid Leicester City's promising form?

Considering the form they are in, it would be easy for Leicester to get carried away but it looks as though Maresca will prevent that from happening.

He said: "Last night a big manager and a big friend said to me, ‘the more you win, the closer you are to defeat’.

"Yes it’s good, but at the same time we have to focus on the reality that every game is difficult. But after ten games, we are in the right position in terms of improving."

Will Leicester City continue their excellent form?

They have four fixtures before the international break - and all four could be tricky fixtures for the Foxes.

It would be difficult to see them getting a win at Anfield tonight but stranger things have happened - and there's a chance Jurgen Klopp could put out a weakened side.

The Midlands side then travel to Blackburn Rovers this weekend and that will be a tricky test - but they will back themselves to come out on top with the quality they have.

And to finish off their current set of fixtures before the international break, they face Preston North End and Stoke City at the King Power.

The Lilywhites have made an excellent start to the season and the Potters have a very gifted squad on paper. But they should be looking to take maximum points from these home matches, especially against Stoke with Alex Neil under pressure.