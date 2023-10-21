Highlights Leicester City have had a brilliant start to the season, winning 10 out of 11 league games and remaining top of the division.

Even if the Foxes loses against Swansea City, Enzo Maresca believes his side have still had a great start.

The Swans have improved their form recently, but Leicester are still the favourites with their strong away form and top-quality squad.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca believes his side have still had an excellent start to the season even if they lose at Swansea City this afternoon, speaking to Leicestershire Live.

The Foxes have been nothing short of magnificent so far this term, winning 10 of their opening 11 league matches which is a brilliant achievement.

Even though they had to secure late winners in some of these games, the Midlands outfit have been full value for many of their wins, and have already faced another recently relegated side as they claimed a 4-1 away win at Southampton.

Suffering just two losses in all competitions this term, they first fell to a defeat against Hull City, but were arguably unlucky not to come away with a point or three from that game against Liam Rosenior's men.

The Tigers did well to exploit Leicester's vulnerability in transition and could have scored one or two more, but the Foxes should have also got themselves on the scoresheet, especially after the likes of Cesare Casadei and Abdul Fatawu came in.

And their second loss of the campaign came at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, although they did manage to take the lead at Anfield. That in itself is a big achievement - and they could exit the competition with their heads held high.

Although their positive start to the season isn't a massive surprise considering the quality of their squad, with Stephy Mavididi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and others arguably too good to play in the Championship, there were a lot of changes during the summer transfer window.

They lost the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne - and they also had to adapt to a new manager with Maresca coming in and implementing his style.

His style was always going to take time to get used to, but Leicester's squad have managed to adapt well.

What did Enzo Maresca say about Leicester City ahead of the Swansea City game?

With the Foxes taking 30 points from a possible 33, conceding six goals in 11 league games and scoring at a rate of more than two goals on average in the second tier, they are in fine form at the moment and will remain top of the division regardless of what happens today with Ipswich Town's game at Rotherham United being postponed yesterday.

And even if they lose at Swansea today, Maresca believes his side have had a brilliant start to the 2023/24 campaign.

He said: "I think even if we lose, it’s a fantastic start.

"We are focused about tomorrow’s game. Especially we are focused on what we have to do. It’s a consequence.

"If we do the right things, nine (times out) of 10, or eight (times out) of 10, you get the results by doing the right things.

"Sometimes even if you do the right things, unfortunately you don’t win. We are just thinking about tomorrow’s game."

Could Leicester City lose against Swansea tomorrow?

The Swans may have made a poor start to the campaign, but they have won four consecutive league games coming into this clash and that's a great achievement.

Showing great character to respond following such a bad start to 2023/24, you feel the Swans could have the character needed to grind out a point or three from this game.

Michael Duff's side also have the home advantage and that will benefit the Swans, although the Foxes have been brilliant away from home this term.

Anything can happen in this division and this is why a Swansea win can't be ruled out, but you have to say the visitors are the favourites, even with the Swans' recent results in mind.

The away team have the quality needed to take another three points back to the Midlands.