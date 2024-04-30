Highlights Enzo Maresca believes Jamie Vardy will stay at Leicester City after a successful 2023/24 season.

Vardy's contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The Foxes need to retain experienced Vardy for at least another season, with the rest of their options in the forward department not making a huge impact this term.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is confident that Jamie Vardy will remain at the club beyond the end of the season, speaking to Leicestershire Live.

These comments came after the Foxes secured the league title last night, winning 3-0 away at Preston North End and enjoying an excellent night at Deepdale.

It wasn't so long ago that the Midlands club were in danger of blowing their chance of winning automatic promotion, but the likes of Ipswich Town and Leeds United have also stuttered in recent weeks and this allowed Maresca's side to capitalise.

Related Everton make approach for Leicester City star The Toffees have decided to make an official approach to the midfielder, who could have plenty of offers on the table this season.

Queens Park Rangers' win against Leeds last Friday allowed Leicester to seal a top-two spot though - and they built on that with an excellent result in Lancashire.

What happens beyond this season remains to be seen, with the Foxes not in the best financial situation after making a huge loss last season, but they can enjoy their success in the short term.

When the season finishes this weekend, Leicester will be looking to line up some targets, assess players they should cash in on and start talks with some of their out-of-contract players.

Latest on Jamie Vardy's Leicester City future

Vardy is one of the players who is out of contract at the end of the season and because he's 37, there has been uncertainty about whether the Foxes would want to keep him and how long for, even though he has been a key player during the 2023/24 campaign.

Scoring a considerable number of goals this term, the experienced forward could have scored more times with the excellent positions he managed to get himself into, and he has been able to shine more than Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Tom Cannon.

Jamie Vardy's 2023/24 campaign at Leicester City (As of April 30th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 36 Goals 20 Assists 2

With this in mind, it's no surprise that Maresca seems to be keen to keep him.

Speaking last night about Vardy's future, he said: "Not yet (we didn’t discuss the contract) because the target was to finish in the right way.

"We have a game on Saturday and then we’ll sit, but my feeling is that he’s going to stay. This is just my feeling, but if I were to decide…"

Leicester City should be looking to retain Jamie Vardy for another season

Iheanacho's contract expires in the summer and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart, considering he hasn't won that much game time this season.

Daka, meanwhile, hasn't been good enough for a chunk of the campaign and Maresca may be reluctant to use Cannon too much in the Premier League.

This could make Vardy a hugely important asset for next season and it won't cost them anything in a transfer fee to sign the 37-year-old up again, something that will benefit them considering their financial fair play situation.

He may be 37 now, but extending his deal by a further 12 months would be a wise decision and next summer, the Foxes can then decide whether to keep him for a longer period.

Letting go of him now doesn't seem to be a wise decision, especially with Leicester also needing to focus on strengthening other areas.