Highlights Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca, believes it is too early to get carried away with their position in the Championship table.

The Foxes are currently top of the second-tier standings, with seven wins from eight league games this season.

However, Maresca was keen to stress it is still early days, after an incident he endured at The King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It is too early for players and supporters of Leicester City to get carried away with their position in the Championship table.

That's according to Foxes manager Enzo Maresca, who is well aware that there is still a long way to go before anything is decided this season.

How are things going for Leicester in the Championship this season?

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Leicester have coped well with life back in the second-tier of English football so far.

Maresca left his role as assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in the summer, to take over at The King Power Stadium.

He has since gone on to oversee a highly productive start to the campaign, with the Foxes having won seven and lost one of their eight league games so far this season, following a 1-0 win at home to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

That means they currently sit in top spot in the Championship standings, having been among the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League at the start of the campaign.

But despite all that, it seems Maresca does not want anyone associated with the club to get too far ahead of themselves when it comes to thinking about the prospect of a return to the Premier League, just yet.

What has Maresca said about Leicester's current position in the Championship table?

While he will no doubt be pleased with how his new side has started the season, it seems Maresca is determined to guard against complacency right now.

That's after he revealed that he had to ask for directions twice at The King Power Stadium on Saturday, highlighting how early it still is in his time with the club, and by extension, the campaign.

Speaking about Leicester's strong position in the table, and the importance of not getting carried away with that, Maresca was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I tell you why, because from the changing room to where we have lunch is on the other side and I needed to ask two people to arrive there.

"This, I think, makes it very clear. Even me, I can't find my way from the dressing room to the restaurant, so it's early days.

"To be honest, I am looking at the results and looking at the table, but at the end I know it is very early."

Leicester are next in action on Wednesday night, when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

They will then turn their focus back to Championship matters, ahead of a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday afternoon.

Is this the right message for Maresca to be sending to Leicester?

This does feel like a very sensible approach for Maresca to take with regards to Leicester's current situation.

You can't blame those around the club for enjoying the position they are currently in, and their strong start to the campaign, especially after the frustration they had to endure for much of the previous campaign.

However, they have still only played eight out of 46 league games this season, so there is still a huge amount of time for things to change, and for rivals to turn the situation around.

As a result, Leicester cannot afford to let complacency slip in and hand an opportunity to others, something that Maresca rightly appears to be guarding against with his comments here.