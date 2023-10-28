Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca warns his team not to drop their performance levels, as opponents like QPR will be ready to take advantage.

Despite losing key players, Leicester are still in a strong position for promotion due to Maresca's coaching and a successful summer transfer window.

While QPR pulled off a surprise win against Burnley last season, it is unlikely they will secure a victory against Leicester in this match, though it can't be ruled out.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has warned his side that they can't afford to drop their performance levels because teams including today's opponents Queens Park Rangers will be ready to pounce, speaking to Leicestershire Live.

The Foxes are the strong favourites coming into this clash, having won 12 of their 13 league games so far this season.

Their only league loss of the campaign came against Hull City and it could definitely be argued that they deserved a point or three from that game, with the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Abdul Fatawu coming close during that match.

They have responded brilliantly to that setback against the Tigers and are now in pole position to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Their current position isn't a surprise despite the fact they lost the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, because Enzo Maresca is a very talented coach and they still have some excellent players at their disposal following a productive summer transfer window.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

They will be expected to secure another three points against QPR this afternoon, even though they don't have the home advantage with this clash taking place in the English capital.

Gareth Ainsworth's R's have been poor at times this term - and currently find themselves in the drop zone following a poor 2022/23 campaign that almost saw them relegated from the Championship.

Failing to win a single league game at home since their victory over Watford back in March, it would be a shock if they managed to secure a victory this afternoon to end that winless run at Loftus Road.

What warning did Enzo Maresca have for his Leicester City players?

There may be a gulf in class between the two teams today - but Maresca has urged his team not to drop their standards.

He said: "My personal opinion is that the only way to improve the team is to improve players. We need to be focused how we can improve them.

"You cannot drop a little bit, otherwise the opponents are there waiting for us.

"It’s a tricky game. It’s the perfect game after five defeats for them. It’s a big game, guys. It’s a big game for us. It will be a tough one, for sure."

Could QPR spring a shock against Leicester City?

QPR were in dire form during the latter stages of last season but produced one of the shocks of last term when they secured a 2-1 win at champions Burnley.

The Clarets played a strong team that day and should have secured the three points.

But the West London side defended very well at Turf Moor and managed to snatch a winner.

It would be difficult to see the R's winning comfortably, but it's a game they could potentially sneak a win from if they can defend well.

Unfortunately for them, it would be difficult to see them getting anything out of this match, looking at it realistically.