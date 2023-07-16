Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca admits he is unsure whether winger Harvey Barnes will remain at the club this summer.

Barnes' future has been the subject of much transfer speculation in recent months and he is widely expected to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

Despite the Foxes' struggles last season, Barnes enjoyed another impressive campaign on an individual level, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

What is the latest on Newcastle United's interest in Harvey Barnes?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have held talks with Leicester over Barnes and negotiations are continuing, with the winger said to have "already accepted Newcastle as destination".

However, after spending £52 million on the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, the Magpies are keen to stay within Financial Fair Play restrictions and talkSPORT claim that they are hoping to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in order to fund a move for Barnes.

West Ham United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have all enquired about Barnes, while Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked, but his valuation is proving to be a stumbling block with the Foxes demanding £35 million for his services.

What did Enzo Maresca say on Harvey Barnes' Leicester City future?

Barnes has not featured in either of Leicester's opening two pre-season friendlies, with Maresca revealing that he missed the 1-0 win at League One side Northampton Town on Saturday through injury.

However, the Italian admitted that he is unsure whether Barnes will depart over the coming months.

"Harvey had some problems in the last days and the reason he was not here was for that," Maresca told Leicestershire Live.

"As I said in my first press conference, the market is open and so anything can happen - for us and against us.

"At the moment Harvey is our player and he has been training with us.

"In the last few days he did not train because he has a small problem but he is fine. We will see what happens in the future.

"I don't know about the value. I just judge the player and he is our player and has been doing sessions every day with us. He has been very good until he picked up a small problem.

"He was only able to return to training yesterday with us and that is why he was not here today.

"What happens in the future I do not know."

Would Harvey Barnes be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Barnes would be an outstanding addition for the Magpies.

With significant interest from elsewhere, it seems inevitable that Barnes will be leaving the King Power Stadium this summer.

Barnes has proven his quality in the Premier League in recent years and deserves the opportunity to stay in the top flight, while the opportunity to play Champions League football and compete for trophies at St James' Park could be too difficult for him turn down.

The Foxes will be determined to hold firm on their valuation of Barnes and although they will be disappointed to lose him, it will at least provide Maresca with further funds to reinvest in his squad as he continues his rebuild.