Highlights Leicester City needs their fans' support during this important period of the season, according to Enzo Maresca.

He believes being consistent this month could be crucial for the Foxes.

Their upcoming fixtures are winnable, but they must not underestimate their opponents.

Enzo Maresca has urged Leicester City supporters to continue getting fully behind the team during what he believes will be an important period, speaking to Leicestershire Live.

The Italian has seen his side thrive for much of the 2023/24 campaign, with their other results meaning they have stayed at the top of the Championship table despite suffering back-to-back losses against Leeds United and Middlesbrough before the previous international break.

Despite their excellent results this term, they aren't in the most comfortable position at this stage, with Ipswich Town breathing down their neck and Leeds still firmly in contention to secure an automatic promotion place at the end of the season.

Leeds could be particularly dangerous, with their manager winning automatic promotion from this division before with his former side Norwich City.

They nearly dropped points against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns last weekend, but a last-minute break and finish from Harry Winks allowed the Foxes to take all three points back to the King Power Stadium.

That was an excellent result against Carlos Corberan's side - but they can't afford to rest on their laurels at this stage - even though they have done an excellent job so far.

Facing Plymouth Argyle at home today, they are firm favourites to get another three points on the board, but they can't be complacent, nor can they be inconsistent in the coming weeks in their promotion quest.

Maresca to Leicester City supporters: "We need our fans to be with us"

Maresca issued a message to the Foxes' fanbase as they continue to enjoy what has been an excellent season so far.

He said: "I think we’re going to start a very important moment of the season tomorrow. We have two games at home, so we need our fans to be with us.

"We are in an important moment. Tomorrow is an important game and the next one is an important game. We need all of them behind the team, pushing the team.

"The main reason for me is because around December it’s always a month that’s a tricky month. If you are able to be consistent, it’s something important.

"Christmas is there and you can be a little bit distracted. Also because the amount of games, you can get some injured players. It’s a tricky month."

Leicester City's upcoming fixtures - are they winnable?

The Foxes have some very winnable games coming up.

They should probably be beating Plymouth, Millwall and Birmingham City if they want to win the title, with the former two games coming at home and the latter coming against a team that are struggling under Wayne Rooney.

Games against Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are also winnable, although they can't afford to underestimate the Bluebirds who have been decent at times this term.

The most difficult game they will face between now and the Huddersfield match on New Year's Day comes against Ipswich, with this game taking place on Boxing Day at Portman Road.

A win against Kieran McKenna's side could be crucial for them, especially if they fall short in another game or two during this period.

Maresca is right - the fans will be needed during this potentially crucial set of fixtures.