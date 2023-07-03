Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca says he would like to keep striker Jamie Vardy at the club next season.

Vardy has enjoyed an illustrious spell with the Foxes since his move from then non-league Fleetwood Town for a reported fee of £1 million in May 2012 which has seen him win the Championship title in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

The 36-year-old struggled to nail down a regular starting spot last season and he scored six goals and registered five assists in 42 appearances in all competitions as his side were relegated from the top flight.

Vardy is under contract at the King Power Stadium until summer 2024, but his future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett claiming that he has rejected an approach from Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC as the move would not suit his family.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Trabzonspor have made an "official offer" for Vardy which is being "evaluated" by the Foxes and "negotiations are continuing".

What did Enzo Maresca say about Jamie Vardy's Leicester City future?

In his first press conference, Maresca made no secret of his admiration for Vardy and emphatically revealed that he was keen to retain the striker.

When asked if Vardy was staying at the club, Maresca told LeicestershireLive: "Absolutely, yes. He is an unbelievable player. Hopefully he can stay with us."

It has been an incredibly busy summer so far for the Foxes with Harry Winks and Conor Coady joining from Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively, while key players such as Youri Tielemans and James Maddison have departed, with Harvey Barnes expected to follow.

Should Leicester City keep Jamie Vardy this summer?

The Foxes should definitely ensure they keep hold of Vardy.

He endured a difficult season last term, but he did prove towards the end of the campaign that he was still capable of performing in the top flight as he rediscovered his form under Dean Smith.

There may be concerns about Vardy's age, but the Foxes are likely to strengthen in the forward areas this summer meaning he would not need to play every game and if Maresca can get the best out of him, there is no doubt Vardy would be a huge asset in the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Vardy will seek a fresh challenge this summer and he may be tempted if he receives a lucrative offer, but judging by Maresca's comments, he could have a key role to play in Leicester's promotion push next season if he stays at the club.