Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca admits the club needs to sell players before they can sign a winger.

The squad is currently too big, and players are looking to leave to find more playing time.

Leicester City has reportedly completed a move for Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun, while other signings will have to wait.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has admitted that he is in the market for a winger - though he won't be able to do so until the club have sold some of their current squad.

The Foxes have brought in no less than six first-team players this summer, though heavy outgoings have seen them lose nine first-team stars - including James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez amongst other high-earning stars.

As a result, despite the wages of the club being at a now-healthy level, other stars still need to leave with the squad being too big for the Foxes to contend with. And that has seen Maresca vow to sign a winger - though he knows that his side must sell players first.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Leicester's transfer business?

Speaking ahead of Leicester's trip to Rotherham United on Saturday, the Foxes boss admitted that if he is to bring a wide player in, he'll have to sell players first.

The Italian said: "At the moment, we have Marc Albrighton and Wanya on the right side. We use Macca too. On the left side, Stephy is there and we can also use Macca there.

"But it’s quite clear we need wingers. It’s one, two, three, I don’t know, but we need wingers. Most of them depend on if some of our players go out. We can’t do anything until some of our players go out. Just one week more.”

What is the latest on Leicester City's outgoings?

The outgoings that Maresca speaks of could well be close. A report by Alan Nixon on Friday afternoon suggested that striker Patson Daka is close to a move to Premier League outfit Bournemouth after the Cherries ousted Everton from the competition.

It is so far unclear as to what deal the Daka would be a permanent or loan move, but at the worst case of a loan, it would certainly free up enough wages for the arrival of a loanee.

Elsewhere, Maresca said that a deal could be close for more of his big stars to depart, as he doesn't know if a big bid will come in.

He continued: “We are too many men. We have 28, 29, 30 players. I played for 20 years, I can understand, if you feel you are second choice or third choice, you are not happy.

"You train every day because you want to play football. When you are second choice or third choice, you don’t feel good. So probably because they don’t get minutes, they are thinking to leave because they want to enjoy football.

“The window market is open. Anything can happen. I can say this player is important and then the club receive a big, big offer, probably we need to think a different thing.

"For sure, the club knows very well what I think about all of them and how important they are.”

The Foxes reportedly tried to sign Joel Piroe before he joined fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds United, but with the Dutchman having completed a £12million move to west Yorkshire, that will have to wait for the time being.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Leicester have completed a move for Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun - with the Foxes paying £8.5million if he plays in 25 games for Maresca's side.

Would Leicester benefit from a new winger?

The Foxes would undoubtedly benefit from a young, hungry winger. Only Marc Albrighton, Kasey McAteer - who is predominantly a central player - and Wanya can play out wide, alongside Mavididi.

Wanya and McAteer are 20 and 21 respectively, so perhaps a little more experience is needed in the range of a 24-27 year old, who is at the peak of his powers and alongside Mavididi on the other wing, can guide the youngsters and learn from Albrighton to properly master an ideal front three at the King Power Stadium.