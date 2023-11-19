Highlights Leicester City has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season, cutting their lead over Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Enzo Maresca is facing his biggest challenge as Foxes boss and needs to find a way to overcome their recent wobble.

Maresca should utilize Leicester's talented wingers to stretch the opposition's defense and create more space for midfielders and the striker.

In what has been a pretty much unblemished season for Leicester City, the 2023/24 Championship campaign has thrown its first proper hurdle at the Foxes.

For the first time this season, Leicester have lost back-to-back games. Two 1-0 losses against Leeds United and Middlesbrough has cut their lead over newly promoted Ipswich Town in second place completely. The Foxes are still eight points clear of the first play-off spot though.

Championship table: Automatic promotion and play-off spots Pos P Points Leicester City* 1st 16 39 Ipswich Town* 2nd 16 39 Leeds United 3rd 16 31 Southampton 4th 16 30 Preston 5th 16 28 Sunderland 6th 16 26 * Automatic promotion places Table as of 15th Nov 2023

Up until now, it's all been rosy for Enzo Maresca and his team but this Championship season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years. They can't afford to take their eye off the ball and think that the gap over the chasing pack will remain no matter what.

Getting over their recent wobble is the biggest challenge Maresca has faced yet as Foxes boss.

What's going wrong at Leicester

To say things are going wrong at the King Power Stadium is a bit of an overstatement, but there are definitely a few things that haven't quite been up to standard.

Even though the start of this new losing streak came at the hands of Leeds, it was against QPR when all didn't seem well for Maresca's side.

They beat the R's 2-1 at Loftus Road. Three points are three points, but the manner in which they took those points wasn't what fans have gotten used to seeing from City. They only created 1.07 xG from just under 80% possession. That's worrying considering how poor QPR have been this season.

Former manager Gareth Ainsworth also had one of his players sent off, so for half an hour Leicester were playing against 10 men. Only a beautiful strike from Harry Winks saved the team from a potentially embarrassing and concerning result.

The Leeds and Boro games were the same story; just 0.65 xG and 0.84 xG from over 65% possession in both games, respectively.

In the Foxes' last three games, their opponents have all set up to make the middle of the pitch congested. This has made it much harder for players like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to get on the ball and influence the game.

Maresca is going to have to find a way to get the likes of Dewsbury-Hall, and others, in much more dangerous positions.

Enzo Maresca's potential quick fix for Leicester

Having seen the club's last three games, future opposing teams are going to set up in the same way to try and disturb Leicester's midfield. The Spaniard should look at that and back his team to have more ways than one to beat them.

The club's wingers are some of the best in the league. Stephy Mavididi, Kasey McAteer, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku; they've got a murderers' row of wide options to call upon.

If teams are going to set up to stop them playing through the middle, then the license has to be given to the wingers to take over games.

Setting up with the wide men hugging the touchline will at least stretch the back-line of the opposition. This should create more space for midfielders to make late runs, as well as more space for the striker to operate in.

This tactic may not be quite so efficient if the three names mentioned above were mainly 'cross it' wingers. But they aren't; they can go at defenders, beat them with pace and trickery, and find the back of the net. If the wingers keep threatening and getting shots off from the corners of the box, then the opposition's midfield will have to get wider and wider to help their full-backs, creating more openings in the centre of the pitch.

Should the opposition choose to keep the compact midfield tactic, then Leicester fans will have fun watching Mavididi, McAteer, and Issahaku running at the full-backs all day long.

Maresca is facing his biggest challenge yet at Leicester but he has the tools available to get them back on track.