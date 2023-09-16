Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca acknowledged the "basketball" style of his side's clash against Southampton, recognising that his team couldn't control the game entirely.

Despite the back-and-forth nature of the match, Leicester deserved their victory over Southampton due to their clinical finishing, ability to capitalise on momentum and stronger defensive performance.

While further improvements are needed, Leicester's current form and squad depth make them a formidable team.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca admitted that didn't like the "basketball" nature of the Foxes' clash against Southampton but understood why his team couldn't control the game completely, speaking to the Irish News.

The Foxes made the perfect start to the match with Jamie Vardy striking within a minute, but the Saints came forward after that and could have had an equaliser before Kasey McAteer made it 2-0.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis had an attempt saved and it could have been 2-2 if that had gone in, with Samuel Edozie grabbing a goal back for the hosts, but Leicester struck at the perfect time to make it 3-1 just before the break through Wilfred Ndidi.

Despite that setback, the hosts came forward well and Kamaldeen Sulemana was threatening, with Russell Martin's side looking as though they were going to get themselves back into the game.

But it was the visitors who scored again through Stephy Mavididi in the 67th minute to all but seal the game.

At that point, it looked as though the game was pretty much done and Leicester managed to see the match out successfully, even having a man advantage in the final seconds of the game after Sulemana was sent off.

This result has taken Leicester to the top of the table and although there's work for the Foxes to do, they have much less to do than the Saints who were very poor defensively last night.

What didn't Enzo Maresca like about the Southampton v Leicester City game?

This was an excellent result and Maresca can be extremely proud of his players for their showing.

But he is clearly a perfectionist and identified one aspect of the game that he wasn't a massive fan of.

He said: "We still need to improve and add new solutions. I don’t like basketball games.

"We know they want the same way of playing as us – keep the ball and try to win. So we knew we couldn’t control the game for 90 minutes."

Did Leicester City deserve to win against Southampton?

Considering the game was pretty end-to-end at times, it begs one question: did Leicester really deserve the three points against the Saints?

The answer is yes for a number of reasons.

Firstly, they were more clinical than the Saints even though they did miss chances themselves.

Secondly, they made the most of the momentum they had and that's what the home side failed to do during the early stages of the second half when they looked bright.

As well as this, Leicester defended much better than the Saints on the night. The fourth Leicester goal was extremely poor from Southampton's perspective, even though Mavididi is quick and skillful.

The Foxes did make some unforced errors - but Russell Martin's side made more errors and they proved to be more costly.

All of those factors make it undeniable that Leicester deserved the three points, even if further improvements do need to be made to ensure they keep putting points on the board.

They look very strong at the moment though - and their depth is certainly a massive asset for them with five substitutes allowed again this season.