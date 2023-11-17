Highlights Enzo Maresca hits back at critics of Leicester City's style of play, highlighting the club's recent history of success and the importance of fans.

Enzo Maresca has hit back at Leicester City’s critics following two consecutive losses in a row.

The Foxes made an electric start to life back in the Championship, winning 13 of their first 14 games of the campaign.

However, back-to-back defeats to Leeds United and Middlesbrough have opened the door for criticisms of the Leicestershire outfit.

The gap to the chasing pack outside the automatic promotion places has been reduced to eight points after 16 games going into the November international break.

Maresca’s side still lead the way at the top of the Championship table, but are now level on points with second place Ipswich Town and ahead only on goal difference.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Leicester City’s critics?

Maresca has responded to complaints about the team’s style of play, highlighting the patience the fans have shown him since joining the club in the summer.

The Italian believes that anyone who wants to see a more counter-attacking style of play should go watch some of the team’s Championship rivals, including Leeds United.

“This is a club that in the last 10 years has achieved the most important English targets: Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield.

“It’s not 100 years ago, it’s in the last 10 years. At the same time they are relegated,” said Maresca, via the Leicester Mercury.

“This must be a sad feeling.

“Now they need a boost to come back.

“That’s why I’m pushing sometimes, after QPR for instance, the players to go close to the fans, because now they need to feel this love, to be close.

“They need that.

“We all know that football without fans is nothing.

“We realised this three years ago with Covid.

“So the fans, they are the main part of each club.

“For me, since I’ve arrived, I’ve tried to let them understand the way we want to play.

“I know that’s not easy in terms of sometimes they like more transition games.

“But if you want to see a transition game, don’t come to see Leicester.

“You want transitions, go to see Liverpool.

“They are the kings, the best in the world, fantastic.

“If you like this, probably in the Championship the first two teams for transition are Leeds and Plymouth.

“If you love this kind of football, no problem.

“But we tried to let them understand the way we’re going to play.

“We need them close, and what the players are creating is fantastic.”

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Leicester are top of the Championship table, with 39 points from a possible 48.

Next up for the Foxes is the visit of Watford to the King Power Stadium on 25 November.

Will Leicester City earn automatic promotion this season?

The gap at the top has been reduced to just eight points with their recent losses, but that is still a big gap.

Leicester will be confident that this is just a minor blip, as they have been comfortably the best team in the division up to this point.

Maresca’s style of play is different to what supporters may be used to, but the results speak for themselves.

This defiant response to criticism is a sign of just how dogmatic the manager is about his style of play.