Enzo Maresca has opened up on his relationship with the Leicester City owners.

Maresca’s previous role as a manager with Parma only lasted 13 games after he took over in similar circumstances. The Italian club had been recently relegated to Serie B and had some big players in their squad, like Gianluigi Buffon, with the aim of gaining promotion straight back to the top flight.

However, after just four wins from 13 games, he was dismissed from the role.

The 43-year-old went on to work at Manchester City as an assistant to Pep Guardiola before being appointed as the latest Foxes’ manager over the summer.

Leicester suffered relegation to the Championship last season and are now hoping the Italian can guide the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

What is Enzo Maresca’s relationship with the Leicester City owners like?

Maresca explained that the reasons behind his difficulty at Parma came down to a lack of understanding between him and the owners.

He believes that things are much different at the King Power Stadium because there is an aligned vision on what the future holds for the team.

“I was sure we were on the right path at Parma, but the problem is when the manager and the club have two different ways of seeing things, different ideas,” said Maresca, via The Sun.

“When you see things in one way and the club doesn’t see that, this is a big problem for a manager anywhere.

“Coming to Leicester was an easy decision because our ideas are perfectly aligned. They wanted to change the way they play and refresh things.

“And the most important thing is that they’re patient.

“The club knows sometimes it’s not so quick to change things, they’re aware of that.

“When the club is aware and patient, the only target is to realise what you want to realise.

“The problem is when people start to get nervous, this can be a big problem.”

Leicester have made a positive start to the Championship season, earning four wins from five games to sit on 12 points.

It was a busy summer in the transfer window for the Leicestershire outfit, but they can now fully focus on the games ahead now that the market is shut until January.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Leicester are third in the table, just one point behind league leaders Preston North End.

Next up for Maresca’s side is a clash against another recently relegated side, Southampton, on 15 September.

Can Leicester City gain promotion to the Premier League this season?

Leicester have performed well under Maresca so far and should definitely be in contention for a top-two spot.

It is a competitive division this year, and no team looks like running away with it at the top like Burnley did last season.

However, the Foxes should be confident that they have what it takes to achieve promotion, with Maresca’s methods already seemingly taking effect.

The Italian is highly thought of after his stint working with the current Premier League champions Man City under Guardiola, so his appointment could prove their smartest move of the summer.