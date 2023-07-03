Enzo Maresca has given his verdict on Leicester City’s new signings Harry Winks and Conor Coady.

The new Leicester manager was speaking to the press for the first time since joining the club on Monday afternoon.

Maresca has been tasked with bringing the club back to the Premier League having had their eight-year stint in the top flight come to an end last season.

What are the latest Leicester City transfer developments?

Coady and Winks have arrived as their first big-name signings of the summer, with a rebuild of the first team squad at the King Power Stadium expected.

James Maddison has departed in a £40 million deal with Tottenham, but the midfielder is not the only player to leave the club following relegation.

The likes of Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu have also waved goodbye to Leicester, leaving as free agents.

Losing such key figures could be a big blow to the club, but Maresca believes that Winks and Coady’s arrival is a signal of intent from the Foxes’ hierarchy.

The Italian has highlighted their wealth of experience as key factors in deciding to pursue moves for them this summer.

“A good signal from the club,” said Maresca, via Leicestershire Live.

“They are both very important players, not only in terms of quality, but also we are looking for players who can be examples for the young players.

“Conor is one of those guys, even Harry.

“The idea is to bring in more players with quality, not only on the pitch, but also that can help us build something important.

“Most of us are worried about what happens tomorrow, but we have to look forward."

Leicester’s Championship campaign gets underway on 6 August with the visit of play-off finalists Coventry City.

How are Leicester City shaping up for life in the Championship?

The club has lost a lot of talent already, and could lose even more if the likes of Harvey Barnes also departs.

Winks and Coady both bring a lot of Premier League experience with them, which Maresca is clearly looking for in new signings.

Winks should be a solid signing, even if the club has spent a lot of money (£10 million) on a player with just one-year remaining on his contract.

The £7.5 million deal for Coady is a little less enticing, but his leadership qualities could be a useful asset to have in the first team squad next season