Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has referred to a couple of January transfer window deals which didn't go his way as he prepares for talks with the club over things he: "didn't like."

Even though the Italian's team has gone back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, as champions, in just his first season in charge of the club, Maresca still has a few things that he isn't happy about.

This desire for perfection is very clearly within his nature. The way he wants his team to play, the specific types of players that he likes in each position; everything he does, as a manager, is geared towards control, both by himself and his players.

The 44-year-old has spoken about some things that have happened this season - a campaign which hasn't been perfect at all - that he hasn't been happy with, and he is getting ready to speak to the club about these things.

Enzo Maresca reveals frustrations prior to Leicester talks

The Italian coach name-dropped two January deals that didn't go how Leicester would have wanted: Cesare Casadei and Stefano Sensi.

The former was recalled by his parent club Chelsea in the latter half of the winter window. Maresca said that he was stunned by the London club's decision.

Sensi was a player that the boss pushed to sign for most of the window. The Inter Milan midfielder had travelled over to the UK to finalise the deal, after City had negotiated a fee with the Nerazzuri for the player, but concerns over the club's financial fair play standings led to the deal being scrapped.

After Leicester clinched the Championship title with a win away at Preston North End, on Monday night, Maresca revealed that he was going to have discussions with the club about adjusting the way that they do things, in light of these situations.

He said, via Leicestershire Live: "I’ve told you already this season that, in January, when we had the problems with Casadei and Sensi, that was not the moment to talk about that.

"I told you when we had the financial problems that it was not the moment to talk about that because we needed to be focused on our target.

"Now the season is finished, I need to sit with the club and to try to clarify things that unfortunately this year I didn’t like.

"No, I’m not frustrated," Maresca said, after coming across as irritated following his side's title victory. "I’m the most happy man in the world in this moment.

"But because I’m in charge of this club in terms of being the manager, I need things to work well. For me, there are things we need to clarify and we need to modify. Now is the moment to enjoy, but things happened this season that I didn’t like."

Leicester need to be careful with fiery Maresca

As well as being incredibly particular about the way he does things, the Leicester boss is also very stubborn and adamant that his way is the best way, and, if you don't like the way he does things, he will simply leave.

He made this position plainly obvious following some frustrations in the crowd during his side's eventual 3-1 victory over Swansea City. His style is very controlling, but isn't so much predicated on high pressure and chance creation but ball retention and not giving the opposition a chance to score, because they are out of possession so much, as a general rule.

Leicester City's 23/24 possession and defensive stats (as of 1st May) Average sequence times 13.11s (2nd) Passes per sequence 4.74 (2nd) Build-up attacks 198 (2nd) Direct attacks 68 (7th) Open play xG against 28.08 (2nd) Stats taken from The Analyst - (league rank)

After the match, he said, via Leicestershire Live: "I arrive in this club to play with this idea. The moment there is some doubt about the idea, the day after, I will leave. It’s so clear. No doubts."

If City want to make sure that they hold on to their league-winning boss, then they are going to have to bow down to his ways a bit because, unless he gets exactly what he wants, he is going to be an unhappy man.

This is the case for most managers; they inherently demand more than they know that they can get. But this one seems to be a bit more emotional and hot-headed than others.