Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is undecided on Danny Ward's future and will make a decision if they receive an offer for him.

Amid interest from Cardiff City and Sheffield United, Maresca has not ruled out the possibility of letting Ward go.

With Mads Hermansen and Jakub Stolarczyk already at the club, selling Ward would make sense and allow for a replacement to be brought in.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that he doesn't have a clear stance on Danny Ward's future at this point, speaking to Leicestershire Live.

The Foxes saw plenty of players leave during the summer window - and it wouldn't have been a surprise to have seen a couple of shot-stoppers depart following Mads Hermansen's arrival.

Leicester were clearly willing to cash in on players during the previous window - but no stoppers left in the end despite Daniel Iversen's links to Stoke City.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Hermansen has kept his starting spot for the vast majority of the campaign - and Jakub Stolarczyk was his deputy - meaning Iversen, Ward and Alex Smithies were left out in the cold by Maresca.

That was a real blow for Iversen who has shown that he can start regularly at this level and shine in the process.

It's also a major blow for Ward, who will be keen to do everything he can to remain in Rob Page's Wales plans.

Iversen has since moved on to Stoke on loan, with his move to the bet365 Stadium being confirmed earlier this week.

Ward, however, is still at the King Power Stadium at this point.

Maresca on Ward's future: "We’ll see"

Considering Ward is a likely high earner and isn't playing enough, many people would think the Foxes would be open to cashing in on him amid interest from Cardiff City and Sheffield United.

But Maresca is currently undecided on his future, although he hasn't ruled out an exit for the Wales international.

He said: "We’ll see (if Leicester would let Ward go). In the moment we receive anything for Wardy, we decide.

"But in this moment, I’m not thinking about if we are okay with Mads and Jak, or whether we need Wardy.

"In the moment we receive anything, if we receive, we’re going to decide."

Leicester City should sanction Danny Ward exit

The Foxes have Hermansen and Stolarczyk at their disposal already, so selling Ward would make sense.

Iversen may have gone, but Ward should also leave and a replacement needs to be brought in.

He may be on a fairly high wage, so it makes no sense to retain him if he isn't going to play.

For the keeper's sake as well, the best option would be a move away.

Ward's contract expires in 2025, so this window is a good opportunity for Leicester to generate a reasonable fee for him.