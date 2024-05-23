Highlights Maresca has a big decision to make regarding Chelsea's head coach role offer after a successful season with Leicester in the Championship.

Simon Grayson has admitted that Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca will have a big decision to make if he is offered the head coach role at Chelsea.

The Italian was handed his first managerial role in English football by the Foxes last summer, and he enjoyed an outstanding first season at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester won the Championship title, collecting 97 points.

Whilst they did stutter towards the end of the campaign, they ultimately held their nerve and won the league ahead of Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

As well as building a winning team, Maresca also earned plaudits for the way his side played.

There was a real focus on building from the back, and keeping the ball, with the Foxes a great side to watch under the guidance of the former Man City coach.

Chelsea interested in Enzo Maresca

Therefore, it’s perhaps not a surprise that Maresca is attracting attention from other clubs, with reports claiming that Chelsea have identified the 44-year-old as a leading candidate to take over from Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s thought that they are looking to speak to Maresca about the vacancy, and that he would be open to discussions about landing the top job with the Londoners.

Simon Grayson issues Enzo Maresca warning

The prospect of joining Chelsea is one that appeals for many reasons. Firstly, they are a club with a very talented squad, and they will be playing in Europe next season. Plus, they are backed by wealthy owners who have shown they’re willing to put serious money into the team.

Yet, even though it would undoubtedly be a step-up in terms of the size of the club, there are some risks that come with joining the Blues for their next new boss.

There was talk that Pochettino wanted more of a say in transfers, and, more importantly, the hierarchy have proven themselves to be ruthless, as they regularly change the manager.

With that in mind, Simon Grayson explained to FLW that Maresca would have to think twice before making the switch.

“It is a big job, and when you see some of the coaches that have been there over the years, but they’ve not been given the time or opportunity to be there for too long, it does make the job look harder.

“But, it is Chelsea, and it will appeal because of the money they’ve got and the expectation. I think he’s done a great job at Leicester, he came through a difficult spell, which shows his character and that he can deal with a little bit of pressure. He learnt from Pep and has other experiences.

“It’s a tough one, to leave Leicester, a quite secure job in the Premier League, with a new excitement level.

“On paper, Chelsea is a bigger job, with more expectation, but you might not be given time to fulfil your ambitions or get your style of play and philosophy across.

“Only the head coach can make that decision. That will be the same with Kieran McKenna as well, he had a great season, and they will be touted around. Whether it’s Chelsea or Man Utd.”

Leicester City’s summer plans

This is not what Leicester needed ahead of their Premier League return, and they will want a quick resolution to this one way or another.

We know that the club has PSR issues, so it could be a difficult summer where some tough decisions need to be made, and they will have wanted Maresca to be part of that process.

Ultimately, as Grayson says, if Chelsea do make Maresca their number one target, he will have a big call to make, and Leicester will want more clarity on the situation in the coming days.