Enzo Maresca has opened up on his management future following the start of his time at Leicester City.

The Italian is a highly-rated coach who has taken on the reins of the first team squad at the King Power Stadium.

Maresca has made a positive start to the new role, winning four of his first five league games in charge of the Foxes.

The team is currently sitting third in the Championship table, as they aim to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

The 43-year-old is in only his second-ever role as the main manager at a team, having previously taken charge at Parma for just 13 games in 2021.

What has Enzo Maresca said about his Leicester City future?

Maresca has also worked for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, where he boosted his reputation as a promising, upcoming coach.

The Italian has claimed that he sees his future with Leicester, with his goal being to manage the team in the Premier League over the next two or three years.

“I’m focused on this season and short term — but in terms of this club I see myself being manager here in two, three, four years in the Premier League,” said Maresca, via The Sun.

Maresca spent one season with Man City, where he helped the team to a historic treble that saw the club win the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

The young coach worked with talented players that were playing at their absolute best to become only the second English club to win those three trophies together in one campaign.

But the Italian has taken the step to make a career for himself as a manager once again, taking the reins at the King Power after Leicester suffered relegation to the Championship.

The Foxes had a busy summer following his appointment, with a number of ins and outs taking place in the transfer market.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Big names like James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans all departed the club to make a return to the Premier League.

Leicester will be aiming to do the same in May, after their nine-year spell in the top flight came to an end in the previous campaign.

They have already earned wins over the likes of Coventry City, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, and Cardiff City.

However, a 1-0 loss to Hull City before the international break ended the team’s 100 percent start to the new term.

Next up for Maresca’s side is a clash against Southampton on Friday night.

Is Enzo Maresca the man to bring Leicester City forward?

Maresca has earned an impressive reputation for the work he has done so far in his coaching career.

The 43-year-old has made a positive start to life at Leicester, and his ideas are seemingly coming across to the players.

The fight for promotion this year will be close given the strength of the competition.

However, Maresca and his players will fancy their chances of earning a top six spot this year given the strength of their own squad and their performances in the early weeks of the campaign.

It's good news that he sees his future at the King Power Stadium for the next four years or so but he still has a way to go to prove he is the right man to take them forward.