New Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that he wants striker Jamie Vardy to stay at the football club.

Leicester have now confirmed the now-ex-Manchester City coach as their new manager, and the Italian is stepping into a very big role for his first management job in England.

The Foxes will be expected to compete at the very top end of the Championship, and it seems Maresca wants the experienced Vardy to be a part of it.

What is Jamie Vardy’s situation?

The 36-year-old is contracted at the King Power Stadium until next summer, meaning if he were not part of the plans, the club should be looking to move him on this summer.

Vardy fell down the pecking order at Leicester in the last campaign as he seemed to lose his goal-scoring instincts.

This was probably the first time in the Englishman’s career at Leicester that he wasn't the first choice and wasn’t as impressive on the pitch.

The forward has been with the Foxes for over 10 years, joining the club unknown, and now has become one of their all-time best players in recent history.

The former England international helped the Foxes gain promotion to the top flight in his first season at the club before helping Leicester to a famous league title triumph in 2016.

Vardy has been a mainstay in the team over the years, but with last season’s drop-off and relegation to the Championship, there have been questions about his future.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Jamie Vardy?

However, it seems the new Leicester boss isn’t thinking about losing Vardy, as he has said in a recent interview that he wants the 36-year-old to stay at the club.

Maresca told The Telegraph: “He’ll be staying with us yes.

“That’s what we’re currently doing, looking at the squad and planning for next season.”

Should Jamie Vardy stay at Leicester City?

It is clear that on his day, Vardy is still a big asset for Leicester going forward; it is just a case of getting the experienced striker playing at his best again.

Obviously, at this stage, it is unknown how much he features in Maresca’s plans, but considering his age and the fact they are now in the Championship, it could be useful for Leicester to keep hold of him and good for Vardy to find some form again.

Even at 36, Vardy can be a real handful in this league, so it is no surprise that Maresca wants to keep hold of the striker.