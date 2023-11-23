Highlights Leicester City are currently leading the Championship table and are on track to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, but they are in a strong position to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Leicester suffered their second consecutive defeat as they were beaten 1-0 at Middlesbrough prior to the international break, but they remain top of the table, eight points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

The Foxes are back in action when they host Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, and they will be keen to return to winning ways.

Manager Enzo Maresca's immediate focus will be extending his side's lead at the top of the table, but his attention could soon turn to the January transfer window.

Leicester managed to hold on to midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer, despite reported interest from Nottingham Forest, Bayern Munich, and Celtic, and he has starred so far this season - scoring five goals and providing four assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

However, Ndidi is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension, so the Foxes could be vulnerable to losing him in January.

Could Dennis Praet replace Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester City?

It is no surprise that Leicester's decline in form has coincided with Ndidi's absence from the team, with the midfielder missing the previous four games with a muscle injury.

Ndidi would undoubtedly be a huge loss for the Foxes if he departs in January, but they could have the perfect replacement in the form of Dennis Praet.

Praet arrived at the King Power Stadium from Sampdoria in August 2019 for a fee of £18.4 million, but he has struggled to nail down a place in the starting line-up, and he spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Torino.

The 29-year-old started two of Leicester's first three games in all competitions this season prior to suffering a back injury in August, and he is set to return to training.

Maresca is a big fan of Praet, previously describing him as the "most technical" advanced midfield player at the club, and he says that the Belgian is the best option to partner Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

"I still think that he (Praet) is, for us, the most pocket player with Kiernan, no doubt," Maresca told Leicestershire Live. "They know how to move in small spaces, but for sure they even need to improve in that."

Ndidi has played alongside Dewsbury-Hall for much of the season, while right-back Ricardo Pereira was deployed in that role against Boro last time out, but it seems that Praet could have a big role to play once he returns to fitness.

Praet has shown glimpses of his quality during his time at Leicester, and Maresca will be hoping that he can follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ndidi, Wout Faes, and Jannik Vestergaard in finding a new lease of life in the Championship.

There is no doubt that he could be a huge asset for the Foxes this season, and after Maresca's comments, he seems likely to be a regular starter in the remainder of the campaign.

If Praet can rediscover his form, it will ease Leicester's fears about losing Ndidi in January, and they may decide to cash in on him rather than risk losing him for free in the summer.